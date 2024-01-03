P800-B NIIP rolled out for insuring key government assets

THE rollout of the state’s inaugural national indemnity insurance program (NIIP), pegged initially at P800 billion, will enhance the country’s “financial resilience,” the Department of Finance (DOF) said.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) officially implemented the NIIP at the start of the year, which provided insurance coverage “for strategically important government assets.”

The pilot program of the NIIP covered 132,862 Department of Education (DepEd) school buildings nationwide with an approximate value of P800 billion. The Treasury shouldered the premium for the NIIP using the excess payout it got from the Catastrophe Bond.

“Safeguarding our national assets is crucial to ensure the safety and readiness of the projects delivered by this administration for the Filipino people. This is just one of the many immediate actions we are taking to bolster our country’s financial resilience,” Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said on Tuesday.

“We are starting the year strong and well-prepared as we expect the realization of many more high-impact infrastructure projects under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.,” Diokno added.

The state assets were insured by the state-owned Government Service Insurance System (GSIS). The NIIP, the Treasury said, would “cushion” government finances from “unexpected” losses arising from disasters like typhoons and earthquakes.

The Treasury pointed out that a portfolio approach instead of a single-asset insurance purchase was used to “spread out the risk and maximize the available premium budget.”

“This is just one of the many programs the BTr implements to enhance our resilience against disasters. Our vulnerability to natural disasters makes it imperative for us to act now and implement solutions that would help us become more resilient and recover faster,” Monetary Board Member (MBM) and former Treasurer of the Philippines Rosalia V. De Leon said.

Meanwhile, OIC National Treasurer Sharon P. Almanza thanked the GSIS for making the NIIP, one of the BTr’s flagship programs, come to life.

“We are glad to start the year strong with one of our flagship programs—the NIIP, finally being placed. The program will provide financial protection for our schools in the event of disasters,” Almanza said.

“We are also grateful to the GSIS who continues to be our partner in finding appropriate solutions to protect government assets against unforeseen losses,” Almanza added.

Image credits: Walter Eric Sy / Dreamstime.com





