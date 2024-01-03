Masters Top 8 tennis tournament unfurls in Iloilo

THE junior tennis season kicks off Thursday with the traditional Masters Top 8 with the top-ranked players in four age-group categories last year clashing for top honors at the Iloilo Sports Complex (ISC) in Iloilo City.

This marks the first time that the Province of Iloilo is hosting a tournament of this magnitude with Gov. Arthur Defensor, Jr. guaranteeing its successful staging at the ISC synthetic grass courts and LaPaz hard courts.

Kimi Brodeth, Chloe Mercado, Chelsea Bernaldez, Sanshena Francisco, Czarina Miraflor, AJ Acabo, Jasmine Jaran and Faith Blanco banner the girls’ 18-and-under division with Kendrick Bona, Mclean Gomera, Randy Pausanos, Ivan Manila, Ariel Cabaral, Gio Manito, Chad Cuizon and John Lataza disputing the crown in the boys’ side of the premier division presented by the Province of Iloilo.

Under the format, the eight players are divided into two groups with the top two from each pool advancing to the crossover semifinals of the event supported by the Iloilo Sports Development and Management, headed by Ma. Janelyn Fundal and Ray Cabarles. Winners will dispute the crowns in one-game duels.

Making up the 16-and-under cast are Jana Diaz, Erynne Ong, Aleeva Suace, Shara Paliwag, Joy Ansay, Ma. Niña Torrejos, Daveaine Gauran and Queen Villa (girls) and Kenzon Brodeth, Al Tristan Licayan, France Dilao, Aaron Tabura, Reign Maravilla, Frank Dilao, Josh Jim and Francis de Juan (boys).

The Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala juniors, meanwhile, circuit ushers in its new regular season with the staging of the Kasadyahan and Dinagyang Festival National Juniors Tennis Championships from January 8 to 12 also in Iloilo City.

For details and registration, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Headling the field in the girls’ 14-and-under category are Ave Maria Policarpio, Ronielle Oliveros, Chrystell Laguna, Isobel Alipo-on, Cadee Jan Dagoon, Alexa Cruspero, Loraine Jallorina and Julienne Celeste (girls) while Lexious Cruz, Adrian Rodriguez, Aljohn Rombawa and David Ezra Sepulveda lead the chase in the boys’ side of the circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro and backed by Slazenger and Dunlop.

Others in the boys’ 14-and-under fold are Anthony Castigador, Julio Naredo, Pete Bandala and Dean Palaroan, while Maristela Torrecampo, Gabrielle Bulado, Justine Gumbao, Stella Policarpio, Ma. Caroliean Fiel, Lilith Rufino, Maria Ataiza and Etha Seno banner the girls’ 12-and-under cast.

Disputing the boys’ 12-and-U trophy are Claudwin Tonacao, Joshua Stewart, James Estrella, Enzo Niere, Xian Calagos, Pete Niere, Marcus Go and Francisco de Juan.