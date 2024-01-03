LTO-NCR reports 4 percent revenue jump to ₱8.1 billion in 2023

The Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) is gearing up for 2024, as its revenues grew by almost 4 percent to P8.1 billion in 2023 from P7.82 billion the year prior.

With this development, LTO-NCR Regional Director Roque I. Verzosa III said he has instructed the office’s management committee to “engage in detailed activity planning for 2024” to ensure a continued positive trajectory.

“We appreciate and acknowledge the efforts of all LTO-NCR employees who have contributed to this outstanding revenue collection,” he said. “Let us ensure that our office will also be prepared for 2024 and for the challenges we will face.”

In addition to regular programs, Verzosa said the LTO-NCR would intensify its focus on the Traffic Safety Unit (TSU), conducting extra road safety seminars for senior high school students. He noted that initiatives like LTO-on-Wheels and E-Patrol will be “enhanced” this year to reach a broader audience in the region.

“We assure the public that we will continue to improve the services of LTO-NCR, “ Verzosa said.