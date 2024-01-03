Libanan bares ₱200-M upgrade for Samar’s Borongan Airport

Borongan Airport will receive P200 million in fresh capital outlay for the upgrade of its aviation infrastructure, House Minority Leader and 4Ps party-list Rep. Marcelino Libanan revealed on Tuesday.

“The amount of P200 million has been earmarked in the 2024 General Appropriations law to build up the infrastructure of Borongan Airport,” Libanan said.

The airport serves Eastern Samar province and the coastal capital city of Borongan, which is a popular surfing spot.

Libanan represented Eastern Samar’s lone congressional district for three consecutive terms before he was elected 4Ps party-list representative.

“The airport’s improvement will facilitate the transfer of people and goods, and help bring in more tourists,” Libanan said.

“Our goal is to increase the airport’s capacity to accommodate more commercial flights,” Libanan said.

A year ago, Philippine Airlines (PAL) began operating twice weekly Cebu-Borongan-Cebu flights, enabling travelers from all over the country to easily reach Borongan.

“We look forward to other airlines operating flights in and out of Borongan,” Libanan said.

The airport is currently undergoing a 200-meter extension of its 1.3-kilometer runway.

Libanan, meanwhile, credited the Borongan City government led by Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda for aggressively promoting sports tourism.

“We all want Borongan to become the surfing capital of Visayas,” Libanan said.

Over 150 competitors from across the Philippines recently participated in the Surf City Borongan Masters from November 24 to December 1, 2023, followed by the Second National Surf Summit from December 2 to 4.