Jollibee hikes stake in owner of Tim Ho Wan

Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) has increased the size of its capital commitment to the private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand by 28 percent to S$450 million (about P18.93 billion) from the previous S$350 million to bankroll its store expansion.

The said fund upsize will be carried out by Jollibee’s wholly owned unit, Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL), to Titan Dining LP, the private equity fund which owns the brand and the stores.

Jollibee said it will be used to fund the store expansion plans and working capital requirements of Tim Ho Wan and the completion of other projects.

JWPL’s participating interest in Titan will also increase to 92 percent from 90 percent, through the purchase of a 2-percent participating interest of another limited partner in the fund for S$7.7 million.

With the increase in fund size, JWPL’s total commitment to the fund will amount to S$414 million.

“These amendments are necessary to support the growth expansion of Tim Ho Wan, other brands and other future food and beverages concepts that will be part of Titan’s portfolio,” Jollibee said.

Jollibee first invested S$45 million in Titan in May 2018 to own a 45-percent participating interest in Titan which has the master franchisee of Tim Ho Wan in the Asia Pacific region.

The company said that by investing in the fund, it would have the opportunity to acquire a substantial ownership of Tim Ho Wan’s master franchise in the Asia Pacific region through a purchase mechanism provided for in the investment agreement.

To prepare for this eventuality, the company has set up a franchise operation of Tim Ho Wan in Shanghai, in China.

In October 2019, JWPL’s capital commitment to Titan increased to S$120 million, its participating interest increased to 60 percent and the fund size of Titan was doubled to S$200 million.

Titan also expanded its assets by acquiring at about this time the Tim Ho Wan brand and trademarks.

In October 2020, Jollibee’s participating interest in Titan increased again to to 85 percent after JWPL purchased the 25 percent participating interest of another investor in the fund for a total consideration of S$36.3 million.

In August 2021, Jollibee purchased the remaining 15 percent of other investors in Titan.

On November 1, 2021, JWPL entered into an amended limited partnership agreement with Titan to increase the fund size to S$250 million.

Additional investors also joined the fund with a 10 percent participating interest in Titan. JWPL’s total commitment increased to S$225 million, which comprised 90 percent of the increased fund size and total commitments.

In September 2022, the fund size of Titan increased from to S$350 million with JWPL’s commitment to the fund amounting to S$315 million.

Jollibee has two joint ventures with Titan for Tim Ho Wan in China, and for operations of Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines.

Tim Ho Wan has 19 restaurants in China, mostly in Shanghai. The company said it plans to expand Tim Ho Wan in Mainland China with a target of reaching 100 restaurant outlets in the middle term.

Tim Ho Wan operates a total of 78 outlets in Asia, mostly franchised stores with the largest concentration in Mainland China at 19, in Taiwan at 16, in Hong Kong at 5 and in Macau at 2, Singapore at 11 and the Philippines at 9.

On November 13, 2019, Jollibee has formed a joint venture with Dim Sum Pte. Ltd., establishing Hong Yun Hong (Shanghai) Food and Beverages Management Co. Ltd., which serves as the franchisee operating Tim Ho Wan stores in China.