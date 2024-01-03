Inflation, jeepney phaseout, water top issues in 2024–Ibon

THE government must address the rising cost of food products, reconsider the phasing out of jeepneys, and stop the privatization of public services to arrest the water rate hike: these are among the highlights of a wish list for consumers issued on Tuesday by independent think tank IBON Foundation, Inc.

It dubbed the wish list Samahan at Ugnayan ng Mga Konsyumer pasa Ikauunlad ng Bayan (SUKI) for 2024.

The 2024 wish list of Filipino consumers included 16 items. Asked about the three priorities on the list, SUKI Spokesperson and Head of Development Studies in UP Manila Reginald Vallejos told the BusinessMirror in a viber message on Tuesday that the government should prioritize implementing efficient public mass transportation, stopping the privatization of public services, and addressing the rising cost of food products.

On public mass transportation, Vallejos said, “This is in relation to [Public Utility Vehicle] PUV Phaseout which has an immediate effect on commuters and consumers.”

Meanwhile, he also noted that consumers want to see the government address the “effects of inflation, shrinkflation, rising cost of food products, continuing importation and food insecurity of Filipinos.”

The consumers’ wish to stop the privatization of public services, Vallejos explaned, is in response to the water rate hike this 2024 for Maynilad and Manila Water. “There is a need to check on the renewed concession agreements and capital expenditures of Maynilad and Manila Water vis-a-vis the staggered rate hike, as well as the rate hike of JVAs [joint venture agreements] like that of [San Jose del Monte City Water District] SJDM and the massive privatization of local water districts nationwide.”

Aside from these three priority items in their wish list, Vallejos said Filipino consumers also noted the need to, “Stop laws undermining public interest.”

As he consulted with members of SUKI, Vallejos said they noted that such laws which need reviewing include the Public Services Act amendments, which allow full foreign ownership of public services including transport and telecommunication. This, the members said, “could worsen unaffordability because it will be run for profit.”

Another measure that “undermines” public interest, the SUKI members noted, pertains to the concession agreements governing Metro Manila private water firms’ operation of water services “wherein consumers’ bills include past and future expenses [even including works that have yet to be carried out], and fees [that should not be passed on to consumers].”

According to the consumer group, the government should also look into the Rice Tariffication law, which it said “has not cheapened rice but harmed local rice industry much.”

Likewise, Vallejos noted that consumers are concerned with importation measures like Executive Order No. 50 or the measure maintaining the temporary tariff rates of agricultural products such as rice and corn amid the El Niño phenomenon and the import duties of rice, corn and meat of swine (fresh, chilled or frozen) amid the “continuing prevalence” of African Swine Fever.

Vallejos said members of the consumer group are contesting some economic reforms such as the [Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion] TRAIN and [Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises] CREATE laws.

“TRAIN LAW squeezes citizens via taxes, and then there’s CREATE which reduced corporate income tax obligations corporations that’s why government has lost revenues,” Vallejos said.

