In support of Baseco’s out-of-school youth

Multinational financial services firm Wells Fargo has partnered with World Vision to provide Manila youth with sustainable economic opportunities through entrepreneurial and employable skills training.

The Bridge to Employment and Entrepreneurship Project will support 180 students under the Department of Education’s Alternative Learning System (ALS) and 20 out-of-school youth who will be enrolled in technical vocation programs of the Technical Education Skills and Development Authority.

“This project will definitely benefit out-of-school youth and those under the ALS program as better opportunities are now within reach. Part of our commitment is to spark hope, joy and encourage children and their families. That’s why we really value this kind of partnership, so our sincerest gratitude to Wells Fargo for opening the doors to this opportunity.” said Roberto Dazo, operations manager for Luzon Field Office of World Vision.

Wells Fargo’s partnership with World Vision aligns with the bank’s efforts to promote financial health and entrepreneurship in the communities where it operates.

To complement the technical training provided by the formal curriculum, World Vision will also conduct value-based life skills sessions.

The youth will also benefit from the project through capacity building workshops, as well as trainings on community issues and entrepreneurial development. They will also be taught how to save and improve financial literacy. The Bridge to Employment and Entrepreneurship Project is the first partnership project between World Vision and Wells Fargo. This project will contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals No. 4 Quality Education and No. 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth.

More information is available at www.worldvision.org.ph.