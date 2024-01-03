High hopes for the days ahead: PBBM vows to ‘build better, and more’ in 2024

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Tuesday he is confident his administration can sustain the gains it made last year despite the new challenges it will face in the coming months, including El Niño.

In his 2024 New Year video message, the Chief Executive said the country could weather the new challenges of 2024 with the initiatives started by his administration last year, which included the completion of eight water supply projects.

He noted another 147 additional water projects are now in the pipeline.

“The hard-fought gains of 2023 have prepared us for whatever difficulties 2024 will present,” Marcos said.

Last year, the government announced it is bracing for the harsh socio-economic impact of El Niño, which is expected to last until the first half of 2024, including possible droughts in most parts of the country.

He assured the government has safety net programs such as the “Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers” (TUPAD) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) of the Department of Health (DOH).

The government will also provide assistance to farmers through seedlings, fertilizers, and fuel access.

“Our social programs provide welfare armor to the vulnerable, but they also provide the means for them to overcome the very state that they find themselves in,” Marcos said.

Better services

Aside from measures related to El Niño, the president also mentioned the other achievements made by the administration last year, including the construction of 33 additional health specialty centers, over 2,000 classrooms, and seven additional cold chain facilities.

His administration was able to secure renewable energy contracts with a total potential capacity of around 121,000 megawatts.

To ensure the better delivery of services this year, the president vowed to improve the efficiency in government operations to prevent any delays in the delivery of public service.

“We will continue to purge the government of rules that slow the delivery of public services because when projects get delayed, progress is denied by our people,” Marcos said.

“We look forward to the new year with a pledge to build better, and more. We have set high hopes for the days ahead, and we know this can only be achieved with hard work,” he added.