Green jobs to lift more Pinoys out of poverty–NAPC chief

Better local government unit (LGU) coordination and increasing the number of green jobs will greatly help in lifting more people out of poverty, according to the National Anti Poverty Commission (NAPC).

Citing their initial inventory of existing Local Poverty Reduction Action Plan, NAPC Secretary Lope B. Santos III disclosed they were able to determine many LGUs already have programs for their poor constituents.

“What we are now trying to catch up is for the synchronization, harmonization and convergence of the said programs with those from the national government agencies,” Santos said in Filipino.

The NAPC chief said he is also hopeful the green jobs, which are part of the 8-point agenda of the Marcos administration, will provide better employment opportunities to indigents.

“These green jobs like renewable energy (RE) can create employment,” Lope said.

Marcos was able to secure RE contracts with a total potential capacity of around 121,000 megawatts last year.

Lope noted similar green jobs can also be produced in agriculture, forestry, and other sectors related to the environment.

The International Labor Organization estimated the “green economy” would create 24 million new jobs worldwide.

NAPC noted these initiatives together with ongoing programs from the national agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Labor and Employment will help the government reach its goal of reducing the country’s poverty rate to a single digit by 2028.