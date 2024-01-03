FDC ₱10-B bond float gets nod of regulator

Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC), the holding firm of the Gotianun Group, on Tuesday said it has obtained approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its P10-billion bond issuance.

The SEC has approved FDC’s fixed-rate bonds comprising a base offer of P7 billion with an oversubscription option of up to P3 billion.

The issuance, scheduled for February 7, will be the first tranche of the company’s new 3-year shelf registration amounting to P32 billion.

The net proceeds will be allocated to partially finance the company’s maturing bonds amounting to P7 billion and other capital expenditure requirements amounting to P3 billion.

“The approval of our bonds paves the way for an enticing and stable investment opportunity for investors while funding the company’s expansion,” FDC President and CEO Rhoda A. Huang said. “We are also pleased that PhilRatings has assigned a PRS Aaa rating to our proposed bond issuance. This rating is reflective of our current financial performance and underscores our commitment to drive growth through our diverse business holdings.”

According to PhilRatings, key considerations in assigning the said ratings were FDC’s conservative and professional management, the proven track record and established brand names of its main contributing subsidiaries, and its stable revenue stream from its diversified business portfolio.

FDC earlier reported that its attributable net income in January to September 2023 grew 57 percent to P5.9 billion from P3.8 billion last year. Its performance was driven by a 26-percent increase in total revenues and other income to P64.6 billion, from the previous year’s P51.1 billion.

“We are pleased to report the strong performance of our portfolio with an impressive broad-based growth in revenues and profit across all our business segments in banking, real estate, hotels, power and sugar despite the challenges of high interest and inflation rates. With enhanced business strategies and execution, and a resilient organization, we look forward to sustaining, if not accelerating, our growth in 2024 and the years ahead,” Huang said.

The increases reflected mainly the continued recovery of the businesses over prior periods which were adversely affected by the Covid-19, the company said.