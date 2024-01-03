EJ Olympic preps shift to high gear

ERNEST JOHN “EJ” OBIENA was the first Filipino to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics and is well underway in his preparations for Paris.

“The goal is to win and to do that, there’s going to be a lot of training, training camps outside of the country,” said Obiena as he emphasized his commitment to excel as a competitor and an inspiration to young and aspiring athletes.

The world No. 2 pole vaulter—behind Swede wonder Armand “Mondo” Duplantis—continues to bring pride to the country as a Milo ambassador whose story is a testament to the power of grit and perseverance to succeed in life.

One of Obiena’s biggest achievements in 2023 was his silver medal at the world championship which he followed up with record performances at the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games and Hangzhou Asian Games.

He has the legendary Swiss tennis player, Roger Federer as one of his role models.

“I want to understand what made him so composed—the way he matured into what he is now,” he said. “Roger has done so much in tennis that is not achievable by just being an ordinary guy.”

Obiena acknowledged the support of Milo, which is known for nurturing young athletes to become champions.

Obiena hiked his preparations for Paris and it has become clear that his story is not just about athletic triumphs, but about the unwavering spirit of a young man reaching for the stars, both on and off the pole vault pit.