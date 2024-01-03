Economic Cha-cha, health, education vital in 2024–solon

AN economist-lawmaker has underlined five crucial areas that demand continued attention and emphasized the necessity of comprehensive reforms, including economic Charter change, to move the country ahead in 2024 and beyond.

House Committee on Appropriations Senior Vice Chairperson Stella Luz Quimbo said the task ahead for 2024 is to pave the way for major, long-overdue structural economic reforms, including economic charter change.

“In 2023, to uphold the interests of our constituents, we in the 19th Congress accepted this challenge; this new year, we shall do so again,” she said.

“As our economy moves forward in 2024 and beyond, there is a growing consensus that reforms are needed in various areas to improve the state of our nation and to uplift the lives of the Filipino people. In the case of education and health, a proper assessment is necessary to determine the required reforms,” Quimbo said.

In the case of economic liberalization, she said there is a consensus among experts and the business sector that the economic provisions of the 1987 Philippine Constitution should be liberalized.

“Amending our Charter, however, must go hand in hand with addressing other critical issues: the cost of power, the traffic problem, enforcing contracts, reliable internet speeds, and the development of human capital. The bottom line is that we need to send a certain and predictable signal to the global investor community: the Philippines is ready, able, and willing to accept foreign direct investments,” she added.

Speaker Martin Romualdez has said the House will focus this year on an agenda aimed at studying and reviewing proposals related to removing restrictions that hinder the entry of foreign capital and investments into the Philippines.

Five challenges

Addressing the challenges faced in 2023, Quimbo, meanwhile, outlined five critical areas that demand continued attention for sustained economic growth and progress: inflation, GDP growth, investments, education, and health.

In January last year, Quimbo said the country witnessed a spike in inflation at 8.7 percent, driven by soaring costs in food, housing, and utilities, and the agricultural sector, particularly the rice market, faced severe inflation, peaking at 17.9 percent in September.

“The government’s swift policy responses and improved import strategies have stabilized the situation, with expectations for further reductions in rice prices if productivity enhancements are achieved through the National Rice Program with a 2024 budget allotment of P30.9 billion,” she said.

Also, Quimbo said second-quarter GDP growth was lower than expected at 4.3 percent, influenced by global economic challenges such as heightened inflation, slow growth, supply chain disruptions, increased demand, and geopolitical tensions.

She said government initiatives and increased spending led to a recovery, with the latest GDP growth rate report showing a growth of 5.9 percent, accompanied by a 6.7-percent expansion in government spending.

“For growth to be inclusive, however, it is crucial to maintain job creation efforts and minimize job losses during economic recovery,” the lawmaker said.

In 2023, Quimbo said overall gross capital formation experienced a year-on-year decrease of 1.6 percent, partially offset by increased public spending in the third quarter. Foreign direct investments witnessed a significant downturn, registering a 15.9-percent decline compared to the previous year.

Despite these trends, substantial commitments resulting from diplomatic missions underscore the importance of creating an attractive investment climate.

“Despite these investment trends, there are substantial commitments that were fruits of diplomatic missions led by the President, including investments totaling $4.089 billion for eight projects, $790.58 million for 11 projects, and $398.17 million for nine projects as of December 21. This underscores the importance of creating a more attractive investment climate and competitive business environment,” she added.

According to Quimbo, the recent Programme for International Student Assessment results reveal a need for urgent reforms in the education sector, as Filipino students lag behind their international counterparts.

“It is hoped that the 10.16-percent increase in the education budget for 2024, as well as the roll-out of the MATATAG curriculum for basic education, will address this concern,” she added.

With the State of Public Health Emergency lifted in July 2023, Quimbo said the focus shifts to building a resilient healthcare infrastructure and developing sufficient human resources for health.

“A critical step towards this is to establish a robust and resilient healthcare infrastructure and develop sufficient human resources for health. This is supported by a 6.2-percent increase in the budget for the Health Facilities Enhancement Program in 2024,” she said.