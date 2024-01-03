Diaz-Naranjo sets priorities ahead of Paris

HIDILYN DIAZ-NARANJO will skip the Asian championships in Tashkent next month but will definitely participate in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket in March.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist hasn’t officially qualified yet for this year’s Summer Games but six months ahead of Paris, Diaz-Naranjo seems to be concealing something in her sleeves?

Not quite.

“It’s compulsory to compete in the World Cup in Thailand and on my end, I’m focusing on what’s very important to meet my goal,” Diaz-Naranjo told BusinessMirror on Wednesday.

The Asian championships in Uzbekistan are from February 3 to 10, while the World Cup is set from March 31 to April 11.

She’s still ranked No. 7 by the IWF in the women’s -59 kgs category, virtually safely tucked inside the top 12 who will qualify for Paris.

A veteran of four consecutive Olympics with also a silver around her neck from Rio de Janeiro 2016, Diaz-Naranjo’s become a professional elite athlete and has her priorities in order.

“I don’t want to waste government money…and time,” she said, referring to her decision to skip Tashkent. “I will focus on my conditioning and strengthening here in Jala-jala and will do my very best in April and give my best in Paris.”

Diaz-Naranjo, 32, admitted she suffered a minor muscle strain that forced her to only to the snatch in her fourth Olympic qualifiers at the Doha Grand Prix II last December.

“I’m happy with my snatch although I didn’t push myself in the clean and jerk because something happened,” Diaz-Naranjo said. “But I’m okay and I can lift now. I’m with the best people to help me recover fast and good.”

Diaz-Naranjo won her Olympic gold at -55 kgs but with the category scrapped in Paris, she had to move up to -59 kgs for Paris.

The IWF will release the qualifiers for the Paris Olympics which are set July 26 to August 11.