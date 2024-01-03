Alsons receives special recognitions for ‘exemplary WESM compliance’

The Alsons Power Group, a key player in the Mindanao energy landscape, earned multiple accolades at the WESM Compliance Officers Conferment and Annual Compliance Awards (WCACA) held on at the Banquet Hall A & B of Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila.

These awards recognize the company’s outstanding commitment to adhering to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) compliance rules, particularly as new Trading Participants in Mindanao.

These recognitions also reflect Alsons Power’s dedication to ensuring a reliable and efficient power supply to meet the increasing energy demands.

Alsons Power’s Mapalad Partners Inc. Digos Modular Diesel Power Plant ranked first in the oil-based resource category. Meanwhile, Alsons Power’s Sarangani Energy Corporation placed 2nd and 3rd in the coal resource category.

Currently, Alsons Power operates 4 power facilities with a combined capacity of 468 megawatts, illuminating over 8 million lives across 14 cities and 11 provinces in Mindanao.

In line with the global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, the power generation firm is expanding its power portfolio with a number of hydro and solar projects not only in Mindanao but also in the Visayas region.

WESM in Mindanao, which began commercial operations this year, serves as a venue for efficient scheduling, dispatch, and settlement of energy transactions in the Mindanao grid. It supports the government’s goal of improving the reliability of electric power supply in the country.

Organized by the Philippine Electricity Market Corp. (PEMC), WCACA recognizes power generators’ commitment to complying with WESM rules while offering their maximum available capacity.