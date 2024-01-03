AFP renews vow to secure PHL sovereignty in 2024

As it welcomes 2024, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) vowed to enhance its efforts in protecting the country’s vast maritime waters and do its best to protect the nation’s sovereignty in these domains.

“The AFP will ensure its presence and increase efforts in its maritime security to protect our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in our maritime domain,” it added.

Also, the AFP said that it looks forward to more joint activities with allied forces and like-minded nations that share the commitment to peace, security, and international cooperation.

The military added that it would continue to improve itself and strive harder to be an “AFP that the Filipino people can trust and count on, embodying the values of integrity, service, and dedication.”

“At the beginning of a New Year, new challenges and opportunities arise, demanding the collective efforts and expertise of the AFP. However, I am confident that we will rise to the occasion and overcome whatever obstacles come our way,” AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said.

As this developed, the AFP also announced that it is committed to building a more dedicated, professional, and modernized AFP equipped to meet the evolving challenges of the 21st century.

“Our efforts for internal security will be sustained to finally end the local threats and communist armed conflict,” it emphasized.