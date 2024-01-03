2024 GAA flagged for unprogrammed appropriation

ALBAY Rep. Edcel C. Lagman raises concerns over the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) as it suffers from a constitutional infirmity due to excess unprogrammed appropriation.

Last Tuesday, Lagman contended that the bicameral conference committee inserted a staggering P449.5 billion in excess of the unprogrammed appropriations recommended by the president in the National Expenditure Program (NEP).

This year’s GAA, which took effect on January 1, suffers a constitutional infirmity insofar as the bicameral conference committee inserted P449.5 billion in excess of the unprogrammed appropriations of P281.9 billion recommended by the president in the national budget, Lagman said through a statement his office issued on January 2.

The lawmaker also cited the failure of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to exercise his veto power.

“The president’s utter failure to veto the excess items aggravates the constitutional defect.”

Lagman, hence, is advocating for a constitutional challenge before the Supreme Court to rectify the fatal flaw and provide guidance to Congress and the president in future budget seasons.

“Consequently, a constitutional challenge before the Supreme Court is in order to cleanse the GAA of a fatal defect and give guidance to the Congress and the president in the future budget seasons,” he said.

The constitutional basis of Lagman’s objection lies in Section 25(1) of Article VI, which unequivocally states that “Congress may not increase the appropriations recommended by the President for the operation of the government as specified in the budget [NEP].”

He argued that this prohibition extends to both programmed and unprogrammed appropriations, as outlined in the 2024 NEP recommending P5.768 trillion for programmed appropriations and P289.1 billion for unprogrammed appropriations.

According to the lawmaker, breaching the total of both appropriations goes against the constitutional mandate.

“The prohibition on the Congress from increasing the appropriations recommended by the president covers both the programmed appropriations, which have available budget sources,” Lagman explained. He added it also covers the unprogrammed appropriations, which have only contingent budget sources limited to the release of new loan proceeds for foreign assisted projects, revenue collections from new tax laws and the increase in non-tax revenue collections over target.

The lawmaker said the 2024 NEP recommended total programmed and unprogrammed appropriations “cannot be breached by the Congress.”

In emphasizing the need to adhere strictly to the Constitution, Lagman rejected any distinction between programmed and unprogrammed appropriations.

He said that Congress cannot exceed the ceiling set by the Constitution for both categories.

Lagman also criticized the historical misinterpretation that only the totality of programmed appropriations is subject to the congressional ban.

“Through the years, the errant interpretation is that only the totality of the programmed appropriations cannot be increased by the Congress so much so that it is the unprogrammed appropriations that have been invariably increased annually to accommodate even partisan and pet projects that are subsequently funded and released during the fiscal year under the suspicious, or even spurious, claim that contingent funding has been realized,” he said. “What is worse is the scheme of transferring funded projects to the unprogrammed appropriations in order to accommodate pet projects that are then assured of funding.”

Anti-inflationary measures

HOUSE Committee on Appropriations Chairman Elizaldy S. Co has said the increase in unprogrammed funds is aimed at anti-inflationary measures for near-poor Filipino citizens.

Expressing optimism about excess revenues, Co underscored the significance of unprogrammed funds, which, according to him, would directly benefit near-poor Filipino citizens.

He said that unprogrammed funds are not a novel concept and expressed hope for surplus revenues to expand assistance programs for Filipinos.

The focus on social services balance is a key aspect of this year’s budget, as Co outlines various priorities, including programmed initiatives like the “Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita” program, assistance to individuals in crisis situations, free medical assistance, housing, legacy projects for specialty hospitals and certain loan payments.