18 communist fronts dismantled, 14others weakened in 2023, military says

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced it has succeeded in dismantling eight communist fronts and weakened 14 others in 2023.

The success against the communist insurgency was mentioned in the military’s yearend report released by AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad.

“The AFP has achieved a significant milestone by dismantling eight and weakening 14 guerilla fronts of the communist terrorist group (CTG). As of December, there are no more active CTG guerilla fronts. The continued focused military operations have resulted in the neutralization of 67 high-value individuals who belong to communist and local terrorist groups,” he added.

Among the top leaders neutralized are Dionisio Macabalo, also known as “Muling/Kardo,” who was the Secretary of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee, and Farahudin Pumbaya Pangalian, also known as “Abu Zacharia,” who was the Amir of Daulah-Islamiyah Philippines and overall Amir Islamic State-East Asia.

Trinidad also said these wins also reaffirmed the AFP’s commitment to national security and regional peace aside from highlighting the way for a more “ dynamic and capable AFP in 2024.”

In 2023, the AFP successfully neutralized 1,399 members of communist and local terrorist groups.

“Additionally, they seized 1,751 firearms through capture, confiscation, recovery, or surrender. These accomplishments have significantly reduced the capability of these groups to carry out violent attacks against our security forces and local communities. As a result, the government can now safely implement its programs towards building a more progressive country,” Trinidad said.

With these developments, the AFP is gradually shifting its focus towards territorial defense operations due to its achievements in internal security operations.

“The AFP is putting more effort into guaranteeing awareness and security in the maritime domain. Throughout the year, the AFP conducted 28 rotation and reprovisioning (RORE) operations and 820 maritime and air patrols in the West Philippine Sea to effectively address security concerns. Such efforts led to an intensified bilateral engagement with our ally and partner countries following a rules-based international order for a secured region,” Trinidad said.