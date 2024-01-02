YKQ Foundation gives DLSZ football pitch new look

THE Yvonne S. Kindangen-Quiambao Foundation Inc. (YKQ Foundation) recently signed a sponsorship agreement with the De La Salle Santiago Zobel School Inc. (DLSZ) for the rehabilitation of the football field in its Alabang campus.

YKQ Foundation Chairman Anthony Quiambao led the signing ceremony with DLSZ President Br. Bernard Oca FSC, last November 28, 2023, at the main DLSZ school campus located in Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

The ceremony was witnessed by key DLSZ officials Rafael Javier Reloza (Senior Vice President), Ma. Teresa Castañeda (Director, Administrative Services), Joneil Dulay (Head, Risk Management Compliance Audit) and Ricky Sabino (Head, Advancement and Linkages), and representatives from YKQ Foundation and STRADCOM, Atty. Josephine Pagdanganan (Legal Counsel), John Paul Bailon (AVP/Advisor for Strategy and Head-Corporate Resource Group), Margarita Ivy Garcia (Head, Community Relations), Dione Guevarra (Manager, Compliance for Investment and Commercial Affairs), and Lorie Bundoc (Corporate Spokesperson).

DLSZ’s football field will be named “DLSZ—JULIUS CAESAR KINDANGEN QUIAMBAO FOOTBALL FIELD” with a dedicatory marker to honor his contribution.

The sponsorship agreement for the rehabilitation of the football field amounts to P26.5 million and covers exclusive naming rights and sponsorship of the facility for a period of 20 years.

Rehabilitation works include the supply and installation of field turf, drainage rehabilitation and general maintenance.

Besides the football field donation, Quiambao also made a personal pledge of P10 million for the rehabilitation of the DLSZ sports pavilion which includes the painting, waterproofing and upgrading of its sound system.

The football field agreement was witnessed by Alloprene Angelo Adlawan, Trustee of YKQ Foundation and a member of DLSZ HS Batch 1991, while the sports pavilion contract was witnessed by Dave Macias, a member of DLSZ HS Batch 1993.

During the signing ceremony, Brother Oca and the DLSZ delegation expressed their gratitude for the support given by the YKQ Foundation and particularly thanked Quiambao for the generous donation to the DLSZ, which is also celebrating its 45th anniversary.

Yvonne S. Kindangen-Quiambao Foundation Inc. is a non-stock, non-profit organization. It supports causes related to children’s welfare and provides assistance in the areas of education, health, disaster and calamity.

De La Salle Santiago Zobel School is a member of De La Salle Philippines (DLSP), a new district-wide network of 16 Lasallian schools in the country.