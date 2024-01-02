Yanson Group reiterates commitment to reliable public transport 

Amidst a challenging year, the Yanson Group of Bus Companies (YGBC) remains committed to providing Filipinos with reliable public transportation, according to newly re-elected chairman and president of Vallacar Transit Inc. (VTI) Leo Rey Yanson.

Yanson made the statement during VTI’s recent stockholders meeting. VTI is one of the affiliate companies under YGBC, one of the largest transport providers in the country.

The Yanson family matriarch, Olivia V. Yanson, presided over the meeting on December 2, 2023, in her dual roles as co-founder and court-appointed special administrator of the estate of her late husband Ricardo B. Yanson Sr., co-founder of YGBC.

A Bacolod court appointed Olivia to the administrator role in October 2021. The couple established YGBC in 1968.

The meeting, held at the company’s headquarters in Bacolod City, saw the re-election of Olivia, Leo Rey, Ginnette Y. Dumancas, Charles M. Dumancas, Anita G. Chua, Arvin John V. Villaruel, and Daniel Nicolas Golez to the board of directors.

Following the meeting, the board re-appointed Leo Rey as VTI’s chairman and president and Olivia as corporate secretary and treasurer.