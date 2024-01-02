Warm up your holidays with Arabica Philippines’ newest Maple Latte

Get ready for a delightful twist to your seasonal coffee selections as Arabica Philippines unveils its latest addition to its array of coffee delights—the Maple Latte. Staying true to its guiding principle of ‘Seeing the world through coffee,’ Arabica Philippines introduces the Maple Latte, a beverage designed to embody the rich cultural flavors of North America.

Arabica Philippines’ Chief Executive Officer Karen Tui emphasized that their current menu encourages customers to embark on a global flavor journey while nestled in the heart of Arabica’s ambiance. “This festive season, we invite everyone to relish in a beverage that seamlessly combines the comforting aroma of coffee with the delicate sweetness of maple. This Maple Latte promises a unique coffee experience that will seemly take you to a trip to Canada,” expressed Tui.

Alongside the much-awaited Maple Latte, Arabica Philippines is introducing new delectable pastries. Among these additions are the Bacon and Egg Focaccia and the eagerly anticipated Arabica Kouign Amann. The latter is a must-try, boasting a distinct coffee flavor crafted from the signature Arabica beans. “Periodically spicing up our menu is our way of offering our patrons a diverse selection. This commitment ensures that those who cherish our brand will always find the finest coffee and exceptional experiences inspired by various corners of the globe,” Tui added.

Arabica Philippines marked the official launch of its Maple Latte and new pastries last December 18, delighting customers with a cool photo booth experience to celebrate the occasion. Even baristas adorned winter caps, adding an authentic touch to the festive event.

The limited-time Maple Latte as well as the novelty pastries are now available at Arabica Manila Mitsukoshi BGC branch and Arabica Manila BGC Roastery.