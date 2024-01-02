Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is pregnant with first child

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova started the new year by announcing she is expecting her first child.

“ On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!” the Czech player wrote on social media.

Kvitova married Jiri Vanek, her long-time coach, in July 2023.

The 33-year-old Kvitova, currently ranked 17th, won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

Kvitova was included on the Australian Open entry list when the tournament released it in early December. It was not immediately known if her pregnancy news would change her plans for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year which begins January 14.

