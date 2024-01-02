Osaka oozing with confidence

NAOMI OSAKA, the four-time Grand Slam tennis champion from Japan, has become the cynosure of all eyes as she embarks on a comeback after nearly a 16-month absence.

She did not disappoint.

Given a wild card in the ongoing Brisbane International, Osaka defeated Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch, 6-3, 7-6(9), in a New Year’s Day drama barely six months after becoming a mother.

The tournament is serving as an aperitif of the Australian Open January 14 to 28 in Melbourne, the traditional home of the year’s first of four majors.

Osaka, 26, who delivered daughter Shai in July, spent only 39 minutes to win the first set. But just when it seemed she was in for a cruise, the 84th-ranked Korpatsch fought back in the second set.

It was then that Osaka had to dig deep from her experience, bucking two set points with the default poise of a major winner, before finally delivering her signature blistering forehand for the win.

“Looking back on the match,” Osaka said, “honestly, I’m very proud of myself. I feel like I played at a pretty good level.”

She waxed emotional.

“I just really appreciate people coming out, and cheering for me,” she said, “because I feel like there was a time I was just a little kid trying to watch my role models play. So, it feels really surreal sometimes to be playing on these courts.”

She spoke of gratitude.

“The last couple of years that I played before I had my daughter, I didn’t return as much love as I was given,” Osaka said. “I feel like that’s what I want to do in this chapter.”

Osaka left tennis in September 2022, citing mental health concerns following her withdrawal from the second round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

“I would say right after Tokyo…I was thinking about retirement because I felt like all my joy went away for the sport,” Osaka said.

She didn’t watch any tennis until last year’s Wimbledon.

“But then I thought, I’ve played tennis since I was three and there’s so many more things that I want to do.”

She said Shai’s birth changed her approach to tennis.

“I think in the time I had been away, I appreciated the sport a lot more,” she said. “I think definitely becoming a mum changed my mindset a lot.”

She faces today a formidable opponent in former tormentor Karolina Pliskova, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist.

Their last meeting in 2020 in Brisbane saw Pliskova survive the opening-set loss and save match points to win, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, in the semifinals.

Prone to emotions, Osaka would need to put her nerves under control if she intends to avenge her loss to 16th-ranked Pliskova.

“I think I’m a lot more open-minded now, a lot more patient, but also I feel a lot stronger physically,” Osaka said.

We will see.

THAT’S IT EJ Obiena deserves the Athlete of the Year award from the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA). Besides being the Asian Games champion with a record-shattering leap, Obiena has also installed himself the world No. 2 pole vaulter—a feat no Filipino, or Asian for that matter, has ever achieved. And so, to PSA president Nelson Beltran, good job! Cheers!