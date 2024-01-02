No Pinoys among casualties in Japan strong quake

SO far, there are no Filipinos reported hurt or killed in the massive 7.6 Magnitude quake that rocked western Japan and triggering a tsunami warning on the first day of 2024.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said there are 90,823 Filipinos in western Japan.

In Ishikawa prefecture, the epicenter of quake, there are 1,300 Filipinos, mostly spouses of Japanese.

He said, according to the Philippine Consulate in Nagoya, they have contacted the Filipino community within their jurisdiction.

De Vega said the Assistance to Nationals (ATN) officer in Nagoya has assured the DFA-Office of Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (DFA-OUMWA) that the Filipinos in their jurisdiction are “ok so far.”

“The Filipino community has been contacted and no reports of any Filipino casualty at this time,” De Vega said.

Aside from Ishikawa, other areas under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General in Nagoya where the strong quake was felt are:

Niigata Prefecture

Toyoma Prefecture

Shizuoka Prefecture

Aichi Prefecture

Gifu Prefecture

Nagano Prefecture

Fukui Prefecture

Philippine Consul General in Tokyo Charmaine Serna-Chua also reported to the DFA they have not monitored any Filipino casualties from the New Year quake.

Affected areas under the jurisdiction Embassy in Tokyo are:

Yamagata Prefecture

Fukushima Prefecture

Ibaraki Prefecture

Tochigi Prefecture

Gunma Prefecture

Saitama Prefecture

De Vega said local communities in Japan have been following established emergency procedures, including the call to proceed to higher ground due to the tsunami warning.

“Avoid bridges and roads as some have sustained damage,” the Consulate in Nagoya advised the Filipino community.

The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo and the Philippine Consulate in Nagoya will continue to monitor the situation and will report any development, especially with regard to the condition of the Filipinos in the affected areas.

Image credits: Kyodo News via AP





