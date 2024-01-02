Maraño, Galang bringing big act to Crossovers

CHERY TIGGO scored a coup on Tuesday as the Crossovers signed both Aby Maraño and Ara Galang for the 2024 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

The two were previously with F2 Logistics which disbanded last month.

“I’m excited to be part of Chery Tiggo, I feel like I’m behind the when driving to greater speed,” said the 31-year-old Maraño.

Galang, 28, said:“I’m very thankful for this opportunity with Chery Tiggo and super excited to be teammates with other players with Tyang [Maraño].”

Maraño’s familiar with the Crossovers who were once her teammates in the national team.

“We were together in the national team—Mylene Paat, Jasmine Nabor, Shaya [Adorador], Eya [Laure], [Jennifer] Nierva and a lot more,” she said. “I’m so excited to be working with these players.”

Maraño and Galang vowed to help the Crossovers to their first title since the 2021 Open Conference.

“They’ve [fans] known me as a player with a very big heart. Very passionate, vocal and a leader, so I want them to expect that from me,” Maraño said. “I bring all of those to Chery Tiggo.”

“I go all-out all the time, give my best in training everyday,” Galang said.

Former F2 Logistics players Ivy Lacsina (Nxled) and Dawn Macandili-Catindig (Cignal) have also signed with other teams.