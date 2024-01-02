Cherry Cares continues to spark hope on 4th year of Project Twinkle

CHERRY Cares, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of CHERRY Philippines, is once again making a meaningful impact on the community through its Project Twinkle. Since 2021, it has been a CSR program aimed at promoting the giving spirit over the holiday season.

This year, the focus is on reaching out to different child-care institutions, home for the elderly, street families, and the IP community. CHERRY Cares extends support to MBTC Manila Kids Home, Concordia Children Services, Inc., the Minstrels Rythym of Hope Foundation, Kanlungan sa Er-Ma, Reception and Study Center for Children (RSCC), Laura Vicuña Foundation, and House of Somang in Parañaque. In addition, the hope to bring a touch of warmth is also sent to the IP community of Sitio Magata, Tanay Rizal.

With a simple yet worthwhile get-together, the organization aims to create a space of happiness. Jollibee meals and Cosmic Plush Toys were given to the young hearts who have faced neglect, abandonment, and abuse. Moreover, CHERRY Cares also did the extra mile to ensure that the gifts distributed align with the practical needs of the recipients by granting their wish list. Essential food items and hygiene kits are provided, emphasizing the importance of their well-being.

Meanwhile, CHERRY Cares demonstrates that the holiday season is not only about festive decorations and celebrations but also an opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of those less fortunate. The distribution of Media Noche package has reached 100 street families from different districts of Manila in coordination with DSWD-NCR.

“We are happy to light up lives and make this season brighter through our Project Twinkle. We’ve been doing this for quite some time. This is our CEO, Mr. Maynard Ngu’s way of returning the gratitude by simply giving back,” shares Agnes Conopio, PR and CSR Senior Manager of CHERRY.

As we conclude Project Twinkle 2023, one thing becomes abundantly clear: the spirit of generosity transcends the exchange connection that binds us all. Whether through a helping hand, a warm meal, or a simple act of kindness. For in giving, we receive the priceless gift of a more connected, resilient, and compassionate world.”

