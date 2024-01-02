16-year-old reaches semifinals at world darts championship

LONDON — The amazing journey of 16-year-old Luke Littler at the world darts championship has reached the semifinals — and the young sensation has boldly said it will take something special to stop him becoming the champion.

Littler is the youngest semifinalist ever after beating Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarterfinals on Monday.

He is on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time, and next up is 2018 winner Rob Cross in the last four at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday.

“It feels unbelievable. I would never have thought I would have got to the semis on my debut year,” Littler said. “Brendan was just another opponent in my way and I have brushed him aside and now I am into the semifinal.

“It’s going to take a lot to stop me, based on my performances so far. But it is about whatever Luke Littler turns up. I have got the ability to go all the way — if it’s not to be tomorrow night, it’s not to be. I know I have got a good chance and I have got a good feeling I could go all the way tomorrow.”

Littler, who finished with an average of 101.93 against Dolan, is enjoying his new-found celebrity status.

He and his family received complimentary tickets to watch Arsenal in the English Premier League last Thursday, with Arsenal players Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale asking him for a photo, while players from his favorite team, Manchester United, sent him good luck messages before his win against former world champion Raymond van Barneveld. He was also pictured at Tottenham’s match against Bournemouth.

