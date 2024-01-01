US aircraft carrier conducts maritime ops in SCS; China warns US vs supporting PHL

ANOTHER US aircraft carrier—the Nimitz-class Carl Vinson—is back in the South China Sea (SCS) conducting maritime security operations Wednesday, prompting another warning from Beijing against supporting the Philippines in their maritime dispute.

The deployment of the US Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 also came two weeks before the presidential elections in Taiwan.

USS Carl Vinson in SCS

In a statement, the US Navy said CSG1 was deployed to the SCS to conduct “maritime security operations” after its port visit to Singapore. Their operations include flight operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft, maritime strike exercises, and coordinated tactical training between surface and air units.

The CSG1 consists of CVN 70, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1, which includes Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Hopper (DDG 70), USS Kidd (DDG 100), USS Sterett (DDG 104), and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110).

“The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate safely, wherever international law allows—so that all nations can benefit from use of the maritime commons,” Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of CSG-1, said.

“Since transiting the Pacific from San Diego into the South China Sea, we’ve participated in multilateral, trilateral and bilateral training exercises in the Indo-Pacific region to increase our combined readiness with like-minded allies and partners to demonstrate our shared commitment to the rules-based international order,” he added.

SCS ‘meddling’

At a news conference in Beijing Thursday, the spokesperson of China’s Defense Ministry lashed at the US for “meddling” in the SCS issue.

He also accused the US of “emboldening and supporting” the Philippines in provoking the Chinese Navy and Chinese Coast Guard to use water cannons and forcing a brief collision with a Philippine resupply boat.

“The China Coast Guard took necessary enforcement measures in accordance with law, which were totally justified and legitimate,” China’s Defense Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian said.

Wu labeled as “purely false hype” the claims of the Philippine government and military officials that Chinese government vessels and militias harassed a number of missions that provide food supplies to a Philippine Marine contingent on board BRP Sierra Madre grounded in Ayungin Shoal (Chinese name: Ren’ai Jiao).

Harassments include firing of water cannon, use of long-range sonic devices and military grade lasers, and collision.

“In my view, this is not humanitarian supply at all, it is to deliberately create an incident, play victim and make a show in the name of humanitarian supply,” Wu said.

He also noted that the supply vessels “carried many journalists and propagated disinformation.”

He reiterated the Chinese Coast Guard statement that contrary to the Philippine claim, it was the Philippine boat which allegedly “disregard[ed] the repeated warnings” of the Chinese, insisted on sending vessel “to intrude” into the waters near China’s Ayungin Shoal, and “provocatively rammed a China Coast Guard vessel and caused scratch.”

“Such behavior is very dangerous and extremely unprofessional,” Wu insisted.

He also dismissed as “entirely groundless accusation” that China used sonic or laser weapon, although the Chinese Foreign Ministry had earlier admitted that China’s Coast Guard flashed military grade laser on Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Malapascua last February.

“China has no intention or necessity to use such devices. China is always committed to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation and making joint efforts to maintain maritime stability, but we will not turn a blind eye towards the Philippine’s repeated provocations and harassment,” he added.

China’s state media, Global Times quoted a Chinese defense expert on SCS as saying that the deployment of USS Carl Vinson “is nothing new.”

“The US carrier’s entry into the South China Sea this time is adding fuel to the persistent tensions between China and the Philippines in the region, and sends a wrong signal to the Philippines that could incite Manila to take more extreme moves that escalate contradictions with China,” Chen Xiangmiao, director of the World Navy Research Center at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, told the Global Times.

Image credits: US Navy





