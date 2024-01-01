‘Tough business climate in PHL a hurdle in copying China’

FUJIAN, China—Manila should review its “restrictive” laws and focus on unlocking the country’s potential in the aquaculture and agriculture sectors in order to be more competitive within the Asia-Pacific region, according to a board member of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII).

A board member of the FFCCCII, a major organization of Filipino-Chinese businesses in the Philippines, told the BusinessMirror at a recent trade delegation held in Fujian, China, that it would be difficult to “replicate” the industrialization strategy of China because of the tough business environment in the Philippines.

“I don’t think this kind of industry, what you have seen can be done, replicated in the Philippines because getting your permits alone will take maybe 10 years as a lot of laws are restrictive, you cannot expand,” the FFCCCII member, who preferred not to reveal his identity, told the BusinessMirror.

Asked on the specific laws that lawmakers should look into, the representative of the chamber said, “We have [local government units] LGUs, the departments, the bureaus. There are so many restrictions and sometimes they are in conflict with each other,” he noted.

Citing an instance, the FFCCCII member said, “In the daily commodities we use in our country in the Philippines … to manufacture that, because of [so much] red tape, this adds up [to the cost.]”

Moreover, he said “Importation is hard, our traffic is bad, our infrastructure is bad. That also adds up to the cost because imagine, trucking from anywhere…it costs money.”

With this, the board member of the organization of Filipino-Chinese businesses said the Philippines “should not think of trying to beat them (China) in manufacturing anymore.” Instead, he noted, “Since we’re an agricultural or aquaculture country, I think we should promote aqua and agriculture.”

Strong point

The FFCCCII, who was among the trade delegates, recognized the other participants in the delegation to China as most of them export durians, mangoes, coconuts, among others. He said these exporters are already putting value to these “traditional products.” Hence, he said, “With value added, we get more and this is our strong point.”

However, he emphasized that there is a need to unlock the potential of fisheries since the Philippines has a lot of islands.

According to the service brochure distributed by the Zhangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce to the participants in the recently held Philippine Economic and Trade Delegation, the State Council of China approved the establishment of the China-Philippines Joint Demonstration Zone for Economic Innovative Development in Zhangzhou City, Fujian Province last January 2023.

“With a total planning area of 266.73 square kilometers, the Demonstration Zone will be constructed on the basis of five areas, which comprises Zhao’an Industrial Zone, Dongshan Economic and Technological Development Zone, Zhangzhou China Merchants Economic and Technological Development Zone,” the brochure noted.

Zhangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce said these areas will “boost” the development of the central urban area as well as various coastal development zones.

“It aims to build a spatial layout of ‘one zone, five areas and multiple bases (centers),’ for 5 multinational cooperative industry chains including marine fishery, tropical agriculture, green mining, petrochemical, and timber processing,” the Bureau added.

It also noted that the construction of the Demonstration Zone will “deepen China-Philippines economic and trade cooperation, promote efficient coordinated development of industries, take the initiative to foster a new pattern of development, utilize economic and trade cooperation complementary advantage between Asean countries and China, explore international division of labor cooperation models that deeply integrate industrial chains, supply chains, and value chains, and create a new platform for economic and trade exchanges with Asean countries.”

Meanwhile, as the 23-member Philippine delegation flocked to Qibin Port in Cheng’an Operation Area, Dongshan County, a Chinese official presented the Dongshan Area of the China-Philippines Joint Demonstration Zone.

“The preliminary planning area of Dongshan fruit, aquatic products, and meat processing industry area is 10.31 square kilometers. Import distribution center of aquatic products, tropical fruits, meat and other raw materials, cold chain storage base and food production and processing base will be built,” the Dongshan brochure noted.

“The cooperation with Philippine food processing, fishery resources, mineral resources, photovoltaic and glass will be strengthened, promoting the development of aquatic products processing, glass manufacturing, photovoltaic industry and striving to build an industrial cooperation demonstration park integrating industry and trade,” it added.

Dongshan County is an “important” national aquatic product processing and export area, officials said.

Image credits: Andrea E, San Juan





