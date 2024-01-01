Their hearts were home for Christmas

AS a typical Filipino family, sometimes parents have to make a tough decision—stay here in the Philippines and “banatin pa ang mga buto” (work even harder) or answer the call of a country that can support the needs of their growing children.

But this is not a story of parents leaving their children behind, but rather the opposite. It’s a story of children leaving their parents and other family behind to let them have a good life.

RIchard Poon greets the Bigay Family as they go on stage

I was recently told a story about a beloved neighbor of one of my favorite couples. Her name is Jamaela, and she is a teacher currently based in the US. She was oceans and continents apart from her family, her heart aching with the familiar pang of missing home. But she couldn’t come home, the first Christmas she is separated from parents, because she has only been at her US job for four months.

She and her brother, Justine, shared the same faith as their father Juanito—they were a family of OFWs ( although their father has retired for how many years now, after sweating it out in Saudi). I resonate with their story because my parents were OFWs, too.

Their family, a fan of the crooner Richard Poon, was able to see him at the Newport Performing Arts Theater for the “Christmas with Richard Poon and his 16-piece Big Band” last December 22, 2023, with the help of the show’s director, John Prats, and his wife, Isabel Oli-Prats.

It was a meticulously crafted surprise—the most loving prank ever—as Jamaela posted on her Facebook profile. She had to tell her parents a white lie to get them to go to such a ritzy place as Resorts World since they, simple folk from Bulacan, shun dressing up for “classy” events. Jamaela told them that she won tickets to Richard Poon’s show through a raffle and that they had to wear something bongga because there was a cash prize and that they’ll receive it onstage.

She constantly reminded them to wear their best as they might be called on stage. (Ate Jamae had to be persistent in telling them that)

It was an orchestrated symphony of love—orchestrated from afar by their two elder children. Richard Poon’s voice, smooth as honey, washed over the audience. Each song felt like a warm hug, a reminder of the magic of the season and the love that binds families together.

Then came the moment, a twist woven into the fabric of the night. Richard Poon announced a special surprise. The spotlight found Mama Merns, Papa Juanito, and their youngest, Juriel—huddled together as they went to the stage, their faces a canvas of bewildered delight. Tears welled up in Mama Merns’ eyes as she realized what was happening. (Ate Jamae even joked on her post that perhaps they cried because there wasn’t really a cash prize).

The interview became a symphony of shared memories. Richard’s questions, like gentle brushstrokes, painted a portrait of longing. He started with: “Meron kayong two children na hindi makakasama ngayong Pasko. Tama ba?” (You have two children that you won’t be with for Christmas, right?) “Your son in Abu Dhabi, how long has he been there?” “Your daughter in the US, has been there for how long?”

As the parents answered, you could notice how they were trying to not get choked up by emotions. Being on stage was daunting, but being interviewed about your children by Richard Poon was another. Papa Juanito, voice thick with emotion, replied that Justine, their eldest, has been living in Dubai for 9 years (since 2014). Mama Merns answered Richard’s question about their middle child Jamae, a public school teacher who taught math in the Philippines, and was recruited in a US school.

As they continued their conversation on stage, Richard inquired, “Kapag Christmas, ano yung pinaka nami-miss niyo kapag wala yung dalawa?” (During Christmas, what do you miss now that the two are not here?)

Mama Merns responded tearfully that she missed their get-togethers and how caring her two eldest children were.

As if being on stage was not enough of a surprise, Richard Poon told them that they will add more to it. He mentioned something that they needed to watch. As Richard guided them to a spot, the lights dimmed.

At the sight of their eldest son on screen, the waterworks went off for Mama Merns. For their eldest son, it was also a mix of emotions. “Masayang malungkot,(Happy yet sad)” he related. “Malungkot dahil wala yung physical presence nila para arugain ka. In the other other hand, masaya kasi naibibigay mo yung mga pangangailangan nila. Talagang daily basic needs nila, masusuportahan mo.” (Sad because their physical presence is not there to nurture you. In the other hand, happy, because you can give their needs. I can support them with their basic needs), he said trying to hold back tears.

He also mentioned how he misses the time when he gets back from work, their mother would cook fried egg and tuyo. Now that he’s working abroad, he misses those times because when you get home, no one will cook for you.

Since he wasn’t with them, he left instructions for his loved ones, mostly in Filipino:

“To my Mama and Papa, I hope you maintain your health, far from sickness, from stress. Stress is not allowed, don’t get stressed every day. Just keep going.”

He added: “For our youngest, Juriel—continue being a good son, a good sibling. Don’t forget to care for Mama and Papa.”

He ended his spiel with words that echo the voices of those who won’t be spending the Yuletide Season with their family, “Mahal na mahal ko kayo. Mahal na mahal ko kayo kahit hindi ako ganun ka-showy. Deep inside me, mahal na mahal ko kayo…Wish ko ngayong Pasko na sana, bumilis yung panahon na matupad yung mga pangarap natin.Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Love you all.”

(I love, love you all. I love you even though I’m not showy. Deep inside me, I love all of you. My wish this Christmas is that, hopefully, the time to reach our dreams speeds up. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Love you all.)

Next onscreen was Ate Jamae herself, seated on a bench in a park. First of all, she said, “I worked abroad…to provide the needs of my family—to give them a good life.”

She also expressed the feelings of missing home and the closeness of Filipino families, not just during the holidays: “That’s the sad part if you’re working far from your family. I miss being together. Us Pinoys, of course, our family is intact—the family bonding. That’s what I really miss.”

During her little speech, she assured her family that she was okay in the US. Tinged with melancholy, she added with a brave face, “Looking forward na syempre, darating yung time na magkasama-sama tayo sa Pilipinas. Basta pray lang tayo na maging okay ang lahat, and maprovide ko yung kailangan natin. So, wag niyo kong alalahanin dito, okay ako dito. And, pray pray tayo.” (Looking forward to the time that we’ll all be together in the Philippines. Let’s just pray that everything will be okay, and that I can provide our needs. So, don’t worry about me. I’m okay here. And let’s pray and pray)

After the videos of their children ended, Mama Merns and Papa Juanito had to collect themselves.

“Tita, anong nararamdaman niyo ngayon na may surprise message ang dalawa niyong anak sa inyo? Ano ang feeling ngayon na pareho silang nag ‘Merry Christmas’ sa inyo? Kahit malayo sila.” (Tita, what do you feel now that there’s a surprise message from your two kids? What’s the feeling that they both said Merry Christmas to you, even though they’re far?)

“Nabigla ako. Nakakagaan ng loob,” Mama Merns replied and Papa Juanito added, “Parang nandito lang sila.” (I’m surprised. I feel comforted) (It’s like they’re here)

Richard Poon nodded at their sentiments and explained, partly in Filipino, “Actually, Direk John Prats is the mastermind—and his point of view is, hopefully, through this next song, we can connect you even though you’re far away from one another.”

Once the Bigay Family was seated, Richard started singing “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” his voice resounding throughout the whole theater while his band was playing.

“I’ll be home for Christmas

If only in my dreams”

As the song ended, the Bigay Family’s emotion was clear. “Tita, I hope, in behalf of the whole band, the entire production, this concert—sana nasurprise kayo. At naconnect namin kayong magkakapamilya. Thank you so much for being part of this show,” Richard beamed, adding that in his 15 years as a crooner, this is the first time he has experienced being part of an elaborate surprise—which he was delighted to be part of.

That night, Richard Poon’s voice wasn’t just serenading the audience. It was a lullaby sung to longing, a melody of hope that danced across oceans. A silent chorus resonated between Manila and wherever Jamaela and Justine called home: distance might separate, but love always finds its way whispering promises, until families are whole again, bathed in the warm glow of a love-lit Yuletide.

Image credits: Jamaela Bigay Facebook Page





