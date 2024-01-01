Theater artists affirm strong foothold in cinema

THE theater community is on a double high with Cedric Juan and JC Santos winning Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, in the recently concluded Metro Manila Film Festival. Juan and Santos are both theater actors and have actually shared the same stage in many outings.

Their win further brightens the spotlight on Filipino theater scene, topped only by Dolly de Leon’s nomination to the Golden Globe Awards for her portrayal of a cleaning lady for a cruise in the film Triangle of Sadness. Her nomination was the first for a Filipino actor.

Aside from De Leon, last year saw other Filipino theater actors getting noticed in international films—Soliman Cruz, Bart Guingona and Noel Sto Domingo were prominently featured in “To the North”; Stefanie Arianne in the Japanese film “Plan 75;” and Chai Fonacier in the Eva Green starrer “Nocebo.” (This as Joanna Ampil, who also won in the MMFF of 2017 as Best Actress for the “Larawan,” played Engineer in the restaging of Miss Saigon. But that is for another story).

In their respective acceptance speeches, both Juan and Santos acknowledged the theater as their training ground. Santos even named his mentor, the late Tony Mabesa, to whom he owes a lot, he said.

Theater actors are no stranger to the cinema.

The theater is where acting originated. Long before there were cinema and television, it was on stage that actors essayed various roles to tell stories consumed collectively by an audience.

The theater is acknowledged as the best training ground in creating characters and feigning emotions required in a particular scene.

International acting greats like Meryll Streep, Judy Dench, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman among many others honed their chops in the theater. Others talk of acting schools of thought they subscribe in working their scenes.

The scene is not quite the same in the Philippines.

The Philippine film industry, sired by Hollywood, focused largely on looks (read mestizo/a types) that we even have a phrase for it: “mukhang artista.” Those who do not fit the mold are called “character” actors (as against the bida or lead who play limited variations of their persona).

Still others, especially those who come from doing bodabil, become comedians. These performers usually play the friend, comic relief maid or sounding board of the lead actors.

It is safe to say that it was in the so-called Second Golden Age of Philippine Cinema in the late 70s to the earlu 80s that producers and directors started hiring theater actors to play meatier parts. Among the early crossovers were Vic Silayan, Laurice Guillen and Leo Martinez.

National Artists Lino Brocka and Ishmael Bernal were instrumental in bringing in theater practitioners to the movie industry. Brocka used actors from PETA (where he was also director) and introduced to the wider audience the likes of Joel Lamangan, Soxy Topacio, Angie Ferro and Mario O’Hara. Before Peque Gallaga’s “Oro, Plata, Mata” Mitch Valdes, from different companies doing English plays, played a prostitute in Brocka’s “Lunes, Martes, Miyerkules, Huwebes, Sabado, Linggo.”

Bernal, on the other hand, gave meaningful roles to Amable Quiambao, Ray Ventura, Aura Mijares (from Teatro Pilipino), Pen Medina ( Teatro Kabataan)and Gigi Dueñas (Gintong Silahis) in “Himala” while the late Ella Luansing (also of Teatro Pilipino) played major support to Elizabeth Oropesa and Daria Ramirez in “Nunal sa Tubig.” Bernal was also the first to give a big break to comedian Rene Requiestas (Tanghalang Kabataang Barangay) in the film “Salawahan.” Marilou Diaz Abaya made Grace Amilbangsa (from Bulwagang Gantimpala) a bida in “Karnal.” In his last film, “Wating,” Bernal gave Celeste Legaspi (Teatro Pilipino) a major contravida role.

After his highly acclaimed role as Heneral Luna directed by Jerold Tarrog, John Arcilla (Gantimpala Theater Foundation) became the first Filipino to win Best Actor in Venice Film Festival in “On the Job 2” directed by Erik Matti.

Even Lav Diaz employs the talents of theater artists in his films among them Roder Camanag, Nanding Josef, Perry Dizon and Hazel Orencio who won Best Actress in the 2014 Locarno Film Festival.

Many of these names, needless to say, figured prominently, some of them won, in various award-giving bodies at that time.

Over time, notably when independent film festivals like Cinemalaya and QCinema assumed major roles in the cultural landscape, theater actors gained relatively popularity among the viewers. Visibility and quality of performance come into play.

The names Eugene Domingo, Shamaine Centenera, Nonie Buencamino, Irma Adlawan, Candy Pangilinan now share stellar billing with the major players in the industry even in mainstream cinema.

The unspoken line between theater and cinema has blurred. The Filipino theater actor has broadened the fringes to the center, creating a stronghold. Expect more Cedric Juans, JC Santos’s and Dolly de Leons in your movie screens. Because there is more where they come from.