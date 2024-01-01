Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices fell as investors became profit takers during the three-day trading week.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index shed 50.96 points to close at 6,450.04 points.

The main index was down almost throughout the week, except on Thursday when it gained 56.31 points.

For the year, the main index was down by 116.35 points or more than 1 percent.

Volume of trade was still anemic, averaging only at P3.25 billion. Average for the year reached P4.83 billion.

Foreign investors were net buyers at P335.82 million. For the entire year, however, foreigners were net sellers at P53.66 billion, and accounts for some 44 percent of all the trades.

All other sub-indices ended mixed, with the broader All Shares index fell 2.71 points to close at 3,424.59, the Financials index rose 5.67 to 1,738.88, the Industrial index increased 159.34 to 9,075.91, the Holding Firms index plunged 261.59 to 6,106, the Property index added 4.79 to 2,854.94, the Services index climbed 19.51 to 1,604.99 and the Mining and Oil index surged 457.69 to 10,000.43.

For the week, gainers outnumbered losers 131 to 81 and 29 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were Jolliville Holdings Corp., Discovery World Corp., Global-Estate Resorts Inc., Roxas Holdings Inc., Concrete Aggregates Corp. B, NiHAO Mineral Resources International Inc. and SBS Philippines Corp.

Top losers, meanwhile, were Anchor Land Holdings Inc., Easycall Communications Philippines Inc., First Abacus Financial Holdings Corp., Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., San Miguel Corp., Wellex Industries Inc. and Metro Alliance Holdings and Equities Corp. A.

This week

Share prices may go up for the first trading week of 2024 as traditionally markets open the year on a strong note.

It will be a four-day trading week as January 1 is a public holiday for the New Year celebrations. Online broker 2TradeAsia, said the market may open the first week on a potentially volatile note given the release of key macroeconomic data such as the US jobs data, purchasing managers’ index (PMI) and local inflation for December.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas projects around the range of 3.6 percent to 4.4 percent for December inflation, up from the previous month’s 4.1 percent.

“The slight uptick can be owed to seasonally elevated consumption plus broadly higher shelf prices during the month, the overall trend is still lax relative to the first half of the year. Recall that year-to-date inflation is around 6 percent. Expect some upward momentum heading into 2024,” the broker said.

Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said based on the BSP’s latest hints on its policy outlook, interest rates may remain at high levels for a while as they try to keep inflation expectations anchored.

“This in turn is expected to keep the demand-side price pressures in check which in turn would help in bringing our overall inflation to the government’s range target. The high interest rates however are expected to weigh on our economic growth. Hence, if we do not see help from other economic factors such as remittances and foreign investments, then economic growth may further slow down. Government spending is also seen to help but could be limited amid its pursuit of fiscal consolidation,” Tantiangco said.

2TradeAsia said by New Year, the PSEi will trade at 12 to 13 times forward earnings, and its underperformance relative to regional peers of 15-16 times only underscore the gap in value potential.

“2023 has been a year of financial aberrations: record-level rate increases, global bank crises, arguably the best year of bonds, crypto resurgence, renaissance of tech stocks, major disruption in Al (artificial intelligence), among others. 2024 is looking to be more lenient, given current data–hold fast to the ropes and stay true to the course,” it said.

Immediate support for the main index is seen at 6,400 points, resistance at 6,600 points.

Stock picks

Broker Regina Capital Development Corp. advised to take profits on the stock of Jollibee Foods Corp. as it price appears to have already reached its peak as shares continue to trade just shy of the P250 levels.

“JFC is likely to remain at these levels before dropping to a lower range. MACD histograms have lost the buying momentum as these switch between low buying or selling pressure. Investors with positions in JFC might want to consider taking profits,” it said.

Jollibee’s share price closed Friday at P251.40.

Meanwhile, the broker advised to sell on rallies on the stock of Bank of the Philippine Islands, as it shows little movement with the stock showing a slight upward trend. The stock is trading at above its 50-day moving average and below its 100-day moving average.

“Histograms are slightly bullish, while RSI (relative strength index) levels are neutral at 53.30. ATR (average of true range) is low and pointing downwards, suggesting low volatility for BPI,” the broker said.

BPI shares were last traded last week closing at P103.80 apiece. VG Cabuag