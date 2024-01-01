Robot machine that unites aesthetics, technology in hair care now in the PHL

Now there’s a way to minimize the effects of hair loss and bald spots in men and women. Hair loss often translates to the loss of confidence, sometimes with devastating results. There are very few treatments that successfully bring hair back or reduce hair loss and the results are often temporary.

“Help is on the way for those who are experiencing bald spots and hair loss. At the forefront of technology, we are bringing Scatter to the Philippines as an innovative, affordable, simple and safe solution to these issues,” assured Michael Hortaleza, CEO of MOHS Dermatology, exclusive distributor of Scatter in the Philippines.“

Scatter, the groundbreaking way of minimizing the unsightly effects of bald spots and hair loss, was introduced at the 11th Annual Convention of the Philippine Academy of Aesthetics and Age Management Medicine Inc. (PAAAMI).

Eddy Kim, inventor and owner of Scatter and master scatter from Korea, conducted a live demo and lecture, providing attendees with a firsthand look at this transformative technology. In his demonstration, Kim showed how the Scatter machine can be used here in the Philippines. “Scatter is the blending of art and technology,” remarked Kim.

The Scatter machine is an innovative Scalp Micropigmentation Technology from Korea combining computer technology with the art and science of aesthetics.

Essentially, Scatter is programmed like a computer to tattoo hair-like spots on the scalp to darken bald spots and areas of thinning hair. The spots are precisely placed so that they simulate actual hair to give the illusion of a full head of hair.

Scatter treatment will be available at select dermatologists, who will receive the necessary training to use this game-changing technology.

MOHS Dermatology is the professional dermatology arm of MOHS Analytics, a fast-growing diversified company that prides itself on providing quality health and wellness solutions though technology that addresses what is needed by Filipinos nationwide.