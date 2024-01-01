PLDT Group bags 22 ISO certifications

THE PLDT Group announced having secured a total of 22 Certifications for Business Continuity Management System (ISO 22301:2019) in 2023, highlighting its “commitment to deliver leveled-up and reliable network operations nationwide.”

The group’s achievement of these certifications demonstrates their dedication to maintaining a robust Business Continuity Management System that safeguards their operations, employees, and stakeholders, PLDT Head of Enterprise Business Continuity and Resilience Office (BCRO) Oliver Carlos G. Odulio said.

ISO 22301:2019, an internationally recognized standard, serves as the gold standard for effective business continuity management.

“Achieving this certification is no small achievement, and maintaining it over time speaks volumes about an organization’s dedication to a resilient Business Continuity Management System, safeguarding its operations, employees, and stakeholders,” he said.

These certifications include new international certifications that specifically cover critical network facilities in the Visayas and Mindanao, bolstering PLDT and Smart’s ability to provide uninterrupted services to customers in these regions.

Efren Fonte, Head of Facilities Management for Visayas and Mindanao at Smart, highlighted how these certifications enhance their capability to maintain facilities during emergencies. “These certifications serve to strengthen the reputation of PLDT and Smart in terms of business continuity: That our partners who rely on us, like our enterprise clients and our subscribers, can truly trust and be confident that our system is working and is reliable at all times, even in times of calamity. They can be confident that we can restore quickly and minimize disruption, so we can return to business as usual as soon as possible,” he said.

For his part, PLDT Head for Mindanao Fixed Field Operations Support Buen Bong Crave said these certifications serve as a testament to PLDT and Smart’s reputation in terms of business continuity.

“We put our focus back on the fundamentals, to simplify and streamline our efforts, and to make our work more seamless. And while the process can be daunting at first, we must spread awareness and compliance with the standards to ensure that our products and services are safe, reliable and of good quality,” he said.

Collaboration played a vital role in this achievement, according to Analeen See Co, who heads the Business Continuity Analytics and Strategy Division at PLDT and Smart BCRO.

“When more people understand the ISO certification process and the benefits of integrating these best practices into our processes, we can foster a culture of resilience throughout the company,” she added.