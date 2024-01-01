PHL is slowly regaining tourism stride, but issues still bug visitors

MAKE no mistake about it.

The Philippines is a special country to visit, with gorgeous scenery, colorful festivals, irresistible dishes and a multitude of exciting activities that anyone can enjoy. But it’s not just the clean white beaches, colorful marine life, and breathtaking heights that can be climbed that make the country a great proposition for travelers. For many tourists, for the most part, the Filipinos’ innate ability to put their best foot forward and ensure guests have fun at their destinations, tops the list of why they’ve enjoyed their visits.

Data from the Department of Tourism (DOT) showed, as of December 28, international visitor arrivals have reached some 5.38 million, of which 441,585 were overseas Filipinos (Philippine passport holders permanently residing abroad), while 4.94 million were foreign travelers. While this is still far from the 8.26 million arrivals in prepandemic 2019, Filipino destination management companies like Rajah Tours Philippines know there is enough interest in the country from abroad, which keeps it upbeat about our tourism prospects.

Company president Jose Clemente III, who participated at the recent World Tourism Market in London, one of the most influential international travel tour events, shared, “There were many buyers from various markets that expressed a real interest to include the Philippines in their offerings. The [buyers] ranged from Western Europeans, Eastern Europeans, Latin America, and others.” The number of buyers kept many Filipino tour sellers occupied over the entire three-day convention.

Inadequate direct flights, weak promotions

The major problem, according to a number of travel experts, is that the Philippines, being an archipelago and geographically apart from the rest of Southeast Asia, receives no direct flights from major spending markets in Europe, unlike say Vietnam and Thailand, and has few direct connections across the nation. “They want to combine as many destinations as possible during their trips, which on average, will last approximately two weeks,” said Gregor Zajc, general manager of Blue Horizon Travel & Tours, who also attended the WTM. But it’s another matter getting from Sagada, for instance, to the baroque churches in Bohol, and on to ride the waves in Siargao. Tourists will need to keep coming back to Manila or Cebu as air transit points before flying on to the rest of the destinations on their itinerary.

It also doesn’t help that the Philippines has less funds than its neighbors to spend on meaningful promotions and advertising to attract international travelers. What little funds the DOT has were channeled by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco into changing the award-winning “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” slogan into a lame “Love the Philippines” catchphrase, that brought on more problems than the agency bargained for. It was bad enough that other countries, like Barbados, use “Love” in their slogans, then came the revelation that the campaign video shown to the public and uploaded on DOT’s own social media accounts contained stock images of scenes in other countries, like Bali’s rice terraces standing in for our Banaue Rice Terraces.

The slogan, according to netizens, marketing experts, and tourism stakeholders, offers “no unique branding position” for the

Philippines that makes it stand out from other countries. Certainly, a missed promotion opportunity.

Where are we going, how are we getting there?

Meanwhile, the DOT has touted among its accomplishments this year the construction of 10 Tourist Rest Areas (four of them in Cebu alone, where the good Secretary hails from); the launch of the first Hop-On, Hop-Off bus service in Makati and Manila; the launch of the Tourist Assistance Call Center (151-TOUR); an updated Travel.PH app for mobile devices; the training of tourism 124,116 workers in the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence, among others.

The DOT is also proud of its Bisita Be My (BBM) Guest program, an apparent attempt at keeping President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s name top of mind through his initials, while rehashing an old agency program meant to attract more Filipinos abroad and their friends to visit the Philippines, awarding lucky tourists with raffle prizes. The issue with this program, as it has been with its previous iterations, according to stakeholders, is that overseas Filipinos will come home anyway. Convincing their friends, office colleagues, or bosses to visit, is a different matter altogether, and no free car nor condo gifted as a prize, can overcome skepticism or the challenges of visiting the country. The DOT has yet to release data showing the number of tourists who visited because of the BBM guest program.

The DOT also formally unveiled its National Tourism Development Plan for 2023-2028 in a major launch in March. To this day, however, details of the NTDP have yet to be released to tourism stakeholders, when it’s supposed to be a national blueprint of goals by the tourism sector and the ways to achieve these. Philippine Hotel Owners Association Executive Director Benito C. Bengzon Jr. said, for instance, “We would appreciate if we can be given the clear direction of our marketing positions….What would be our priority markets in the coming years? For example, if we are going to reach 8.26 million [international tourist arrivals], where will the numbers come from?”

For one, will the Philippines keep relying on China for tourists? The DOT seems to have mapped out that route and with the Department of Justice, which oversees the Bureau of Immigration, it has been badgering the Department of Foreign Affairs to approve more tourist visas for Chinese nationals. But even lawmakers have sounded the alarm on fast-tracking the arrival of Chinese tourists in the country. Senator Nancy Binay has advised the DOT to rethink its position considering the tense diplomatic relationship between the Philippines and China over the West Philippine Sea, and reports on overstaying Chinese tourists and their involvement in illicit activities. “Maybe we should prioritize India in the light of our current situation, because their market is large as well,” said the senator, chair of the Committee on Tourism, when the DFA’s electronic visa platform in China was discussed. Said platform was eventually suspended by DFA upon orders of the Presidential Management Staff, according to government sources.

‘Whole of gov’t’ approach urged

While most foreign tourists may have been impressed by the Philippine sights and scenery, and reliable service and hospitality at majority of our hotels and resorts, the greater challenge is ensuring our visitors have the best first and last impressions of the country. The challenge of navigating the country upon arrival at the airport and on to their hotels or other destinations, can be offputting to the hardiest of travelers. At some point in a traveler’s itinerary, it isn’t the DOT which can make their visit any easier.

For instance, upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, there could be an Immigration officer who will hassle the foreign visitor for a tip, just because he helped the visitor fill out the e-arrival form, as shared by a Hong Kong-based hotelier to the BusinessMirror recently. Riding from the airport to the hotel or just another terminal also becomes a haggling challenge. As reported recently, one enterprising cab driver was charging his passengers, tourists from Taiwan, P11,000 just to take them from Naia-3 to Naia-4. Notably, a security guard at the terminal had directed the tourists to the waiting cab driver.

Even leaving the Philippines has become an ordeal for tourists. As again reported by news outlets in September, a staff of the Office of Transportation Security (OTS) was caught on video trying to swallow a wad of dollars, which she had filched from the bag of a departing Chinese tourist at Naia-1. In February, a Thai national caught on video OTS screeners stealing money from his bag at a security checkpoint, then returning his money after the tourist demanded it. The constant involvement of OTS screeners in extortion and theft cases made Tourism Congress of the Philippines President Roberto Zozobrado wonder on a radio program, “What kind of hiring standards does the OTS-HR manager have? This is not the first time [OTS screeners have been involved]….Maybe they just hire anybody they see on the street.”

And while the DOT has been trying to promote cruise tourism in the country, which recently won an award as Asia’s Best Cruise Destination, one cruise passenger who arrived in Manila after a 10-night cruise Southeast Asian cruise aboard the MV Norwegian Jewel, wrote about their chaotic arrival at Pier 15 of the Manila South Harbor. From confusing inspections of their arrival documents, the lack of porters, a severely cramped terminal, port authorities unwilling to open other exits to release passengers quicker, and unscrupulous tax drivers preying on foreign tourists needing rides to their destinations, Nelson Terible summed it best: “We heard some foreigners with very negative remarks, even some cursing, ‘Never again, Philippines.’ We Filipinos, mostly Balikbayan retirees, tired from the almost 2-hour ordeal, in the midst of heat, thirst, and hunger, just bowed our heads in shame. ‘Wala na siguro pag-asa mabago sistema sa Pilipinas,’ was all [we] could say in desperation.”

Marcos Jr. has often been quoted saying that tourism is a top priority of his administration, needing a “whole-of-government” approach to address the sector’s challenges. It’s probably time all relevant government agencies heed his order if we want tourists to keep coming back.

Image credits: Guide to Philippines





