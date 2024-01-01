PHL companies, regulators play the sustainability catch-up game

THE term “sustainability” has gone beyond a buzzword status among publicly-listed companies, many of which placed the green where their mouths are: in “green” transactions.

Many analysts, however, believe that Philippine firms still have a lot of catching up with their international, even regional, peers, especially in terms of tangible projects. The catch-up is despite the Philippines being one of the top issuers of sustainability bonds.

Data showed that as of end September, issued Asean-labeled “green,” “social” and “sustainability” bonds reached $41.33 billion, of which some $10.01 billion, or about 24 percent came from the Philippines.

Thailand was the top issuer at 37 percent, followed by Malaysia, which was in far second at 25 percent.

The figures for the Philippines exclude a deal last November involving Ayala Corp. (AC), MUFG Bank Ltd. and Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. for sustainability-linked credit facilities with an aggregate amount of P5 billion. According to AC, the transaction aims to support the conglomerate’s general corporate requirements and investments in sustainability-related projects.

Firms, regulators

MEANWHILE, MSCI ESG Research LLC revised higher its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating for Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. (PSE: GLO) to “AA” from “A,” the highest rating within the country’s telecommunications industry. The telecommunications firm said it aims to reduce green-house gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The telco added it surpassed its target in 2022 by reducing 4.42 percent of its carbon emissions, “as a result of shifting towards renewable energy, investing in energy-efficient technologies and deploying green solutions across its network.”

Despite the seemingly fragmented sustainability efforts in the private sector, regulators ensured they were at front and center of things; managing kinks that may arise in the system since sustainable financing is quite new.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is considering new incentives to promote sustainable and green project financing in the country as part of its 11-point sustainable central banking strategy.

These include a 15-percent increase in the single borrower limit for loans, credit accommodation and guarantees for sustainable projects until the end of 2030, as well as a zero-percent reserve requirement rate for sustainable bonds until December 31, 2025.

Green, blue

THE local Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), meanwhile, has issued guidelines on the criteria for eligible blue projects and activities for the issuance of blue bonds in the Philippines.

The corporate regulator emphasized that projects and activities financed through the issuance of blue bonds must align with specific targets outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The regulatory framework for blue bonds must be applied in conjunction with the guidelines for the issuance of Asean “Green Bonds.”

The funds raised through blue bonds must be exclusively directed towards supporting new and existing initiatives that fall within the realm of water management, ocean protection and blue economy development.

Fossil-fuel power-generation projects are excluded from eligible blue projects or activities. Projects and activities that substantially threaten ocean health, water resources and other priority environmental areas identified in the SDGs are also excluded.

The SEC is also revising sustainability reporting (SR) guidelines for publicly-listed companies, some four years into its implementation. According to the regulator, this is the SEC’s effort to reflect the latest developments in global sustainability frameworks.

“In keeping with the commitment to be at the forefront of promoting good corporate governance, and aligned with international best practices, the SEC considers it imperative to keep SR regulations responsive to latest global developments,” SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino has said. “The further development of the SR framework in the country contributes to the creation of a green and blue economy, as well as the establishment of sustainable communities.”

Reports required

UNDER the revised guidelines, listed firms will now be mandated to submit sustainability reports in two formats—the “SR Narrative” form and the “Sustainability Report” form.

For the SR Narrative, firms are required to submit a narrative report following the format outlined in the SEC Memorandum Circular (MC) 4 (series of 2019), which will be submitted in conjunction with the company’s annual report.

Firms will be required to submit their duly answered SuRe Form through the SEC Electronic Filing and Submission Tool. Its template comprises three major sections: sustainability and climate-related opportunities and risks exposures (SCORe); cross-industry standard metrics (CISM); and, industry-specific metrics (ISM).

Separate guidelines for ISM, which largely considered the existing Philippine Standard Industrial Classification (PSIC), will be released at a later time.

The SuRe Form aims to elevate the quality of sustainability reporting and ensure the consistency of non-financial information submitted by the firms.

The revised guidelines consider the latest global advancements in sustainability reporting frameworks. These are the IFRS S1 (General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information) and the IFRS S2 (Climate-related Disclosures). Both are fully aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

‘Comply or explain’

THE guidelines recognize the United Nations SDGs, the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, International Integrated Reporting Council and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development-International Standards of Accounting and Reporting Guidance on Core Indicators, among other widely-adopted frameworks.

The SEC institutionalized sustainability reporting among corporations in 2019 through MC 4, which mandated listed firms to submit sustainability reports on a “comply or explain” approach. This allowed the firms to disclose corporate sustainability data, when available, and provide explanations for items where there are none.

The adoption of SR across covered entities has been very positive, with an average of 96 percent of listed firms submitting sustainability reports annually, the SEC said.

The revised guidelines, which seek to update current rules on sustainability reporting provided under SEC MC 4, were up for public comment on October 4. However, the regulator has yet to issue an update on the status of MC 4.

This may be implemented in the coming years as the SEC and other regulators have their hands full on sustainability alone, going into the new year.

