PHL, China trade groups, deals untouched by WPS row–Peza

TRADE delegations between the Philippines and China will remain unaffected amid the persisting issues on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) between the two nations and the China Plus One strategy, according to the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza).

“We know that it’s a cause for concern, but because we’re essentially into investment promotion..we don’t preoccupy ourselves with that,” Peza Director General Tereso O. Panga told reporters on the sidelines of a yearend media briefing.

The head of the investment promotion agency stressed that the agency continues to talk to Chinese investors. Panga said, “We’ve been getting Chinese delegations because that’s one way we can mitigate the impact and the ones coming here are also industry leaders in their own right.”

In fact, Panga disclosed that one of the big investors in Peza is a partnership between China and the United States. “Yung C&U, they’re big and they just applied with us. They’re the big-ticket one that will develop their own economic zone,” he said, partly in Filipino.

Further, the Peza head said the investment promotion agency continues to do its work in promoting the Philippines to investors, adding that the agency got an invitation to Xiamen, Dongguan, Shanghai and Yunnan,China.

According to him, a delegation from Xiamen had recently flown to the country to invite Philippine companies to avail themselves of the city’s high-speed train.

“They have a high-speed train and they want us to go there to invite also the companies here to avail of that route instead of shipping; especially with the global disruptions there’s a lot of rerouting so those in the shipping industries, we can go there, we can take a look,” Panga said.

In contrast, as Peza aims to attract more Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), Panga said the “China Plus One” policy will be one of the strategies of the agency in 2024.

The China Plus One policy refers to a business strategy adopted by companies, especially multinational corporations, to diversify their production and supply chain activities by adding an alternative manufacturing or sourcing location to China, the Peza chief explained in his earlier social media post.

“It’s just one [of the strategies]. Peza’s strategy is how we can diversify our basket of eggs. It cannot be reliant on one country alone so we’re reaching out to non-traditional sources,” Panga said.

For 2023, Peza said it saw a “significant” increase in investments from South Korea, Taiwan, China Australia, and EU owing to the country’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and bilateral investment agreements; as well as its “capitalizing” on new strategies such as China Plus One (C+1).

Moreover, the investment promotion agency said during the year-end briefing that “There has been a marked increase in our ecozone investment approvals this year from Australia and China,” adding that these two countries are what they deem as “non-traditional sources of ecozone FDI and exports.”

“Clearly, we can attribute this trade and investment market diversification to the country’s recent accession into [Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership] RCEP,” it also noted.