Paying your future self first

YOU know that feeling when you get your paycheck? The excitement, the relief, the plans: it’s like a mini celebration! But before you start thinking about how you’ll spend your hard-earned money, there’s something important you should consider doing first: paying yourself.

No, I’m not talking about buying that latest smartphone or booking a trip to Boracay. When I say “pay yourself first,” I mean setting aside a part of your income for your future needs before spending on anything else. It’s like giving your future self a gift, setting some money aside today so you can have a more comfortable tomorrow.

Imagine your monthly income as a river full of fish. Now, these fish represent your hard-earned money. Before you let the river flow and share the fish with others (bills, groceries, fun activities), you take some of the best fish out and keep them safe in your pond (savings or investments). This way, no matter how many fish are left in the river, you’ll always have some saved for later.

This strategy is super smart for two reasons. First, it makes saving money a habit. When you decide to save before you spend, you’re learning to live on a little less. It’s like going on a diet but for your wallet. And just like a diet helps you become healthier, this habit helps you become wealthier!

Second, it speeds up your journey to becoming financially secure. Ever thought about how saving a little bit of money can grow into a big amount over time? This financial marvel is all thanks to compound interest. Compound interest is when your interest earns interest itself. To put it simply, it’s the interest you earn on both your original money and on the interest you continually accumulate. So, when you adopt the strategy of paying yourself first, you’re essentially adding more fuel to this growth engine: assisting your money to grow at an even faster rate!

But how do you start paying yourself first? Here are some tips:

Have a goal. Saving is easier when you know what you’re saving for. It could be anything: a new car; a house; a vacation; retirement; or, even an emergency fund. Having a clear goal will motivate you to stick to your savings plan.

Make it automatic. You know how you set a timer to water your plants or feed your pet? Do the same with your savings. Set up an automatic transfer from your main account to your savings account. This way, you won’t forget or feel tempted to skip it.

Start small. If this is new to you, start by saving a small amount of your income. It could be as little as 5 percent or 10 percent. Once you get used to it, you can slowly increase the amount.

Start Early. The earlier you start saving or investing, the more time your money has to grow. Even small amounts can add up over time due to the power of compounding.

Invest Regularly. Consistency is key when it comes to leveraging compound interest. Regular contributions can significantly boost your savings over time. It’s like regularly watering a plant—it needs consistent care to thrive and grow.

As Albert Einstein once said, “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” In the realm of personal finance, this quote underscores the power of saving and investing early. So, next time you get your paycheck, remember to pay yourself first. It might seem a little strange at first, but trust me, your future self will thank you. Instead of spending first and saving what’s left, try saving first and spending what’s left. It’s a small change in perspective that can make a big difference in your financial health.

Janice Sabitsana is a registered financial planner of RFP Philippines.