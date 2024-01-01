November N.G. borrowings up 28.2% to over ₱125 billion

THE national government’s gross borrowings in November rose by more than a quarter on a yearly basis to over P125 billion driven by higher domestic borrowing, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Latest Treasury data showed that the state borrowed a total of P125.462 billion in November, about 28.2 percent higher than the P97.865-billion gross borrowings it recorded in the same month of last year, to meet its financing requirement for various projects and programs.

Treasury data indicated that the higher gross borrowings during the reference month was driven by a double-digit increase rate in the state’s domestic borrowings.

The state borrowed (gross) P121.02 billion from the domestic market last month, about 59 percent over the P75.907 billion it recorded in November 2022.

Treasury data also showed that the state’s domestic borrowings came from the tender of various government securities such as Treasury bills (T-bills), Treasury bonds (T-bonds) and its first-ever Tokenized bond.

The state borrowed P100 billion through fixed-rate T-bonds and a net borrowing of P6.02 billion from T-bills, according to the Treasury data.

The national government successfully borrowed P15 billion from its maiden Tokenized bond offering last month.

The over 50-percent rise in domestic borrowings was more than enough to offset the nearly 80-percent drop in the state’s external gross borrowings in November, based on Treasury data.

The state borrowed (gross) only P4.442 billion from external sources, which all came from a project loan. The amount was 79.77 percent lower than the P21.958-billion gross external borrowings posted by the national government in November 2022, according to the Treasury data.

On a year-to-date basis, the state has tallied P2.101 trillion in gross borrowings from January to November, which is already 95.19 percent of its programmed full-year gross borrowing plan of P2.207 trillion, with a 75:25 mix in favor of domestic sources.

During the 11-month period, the state’s total gross borrowings was relatively flat compared to the P2.104 trillion it recorded in the same January-to-November period of last year, based on Treasury data.

Treasury data showed that the state’s external borrowings from January to November declined by 6.66 percent to P460.753 billion from P493.613 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, the national government’s gross domestic borrowings during the 11-month period grew by 1.86 percent to P1.64 trillion from P1.61 trillion.

Image credits: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com





