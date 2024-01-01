NG subsidies to state firms, agencies rose 9% YOY in November

THE total subsidies extended by the state to its various corporations and agencies in November rose year-on-year by 9 percent to P6.734 billion, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Latest Treasury data showed that the national government subsidy in November was P565-million higher than the P6.169 billion recorded financial support in the same month of last year.

The increase in state subsidy during the reference month was driven by higher subsidies given to major non-financial government corporations, based on Treasury data.

Treasury data showed that subsidies to major non-financial government corporations rose by 54 percent year-on-year to P4.607 billion from P2.991 billion.

The top recipient was the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) that cornered at least half of the total subsidy for major non-financial government corporations.

NIA got P2.516 billion in subsidy last month, 24 percent over the P2.036 billion it received in November of last year, according to BTr data.

NIA was followed by NFA in terms of state subsidy after receiving P1.669 billion in November, Treasury data showed. The amount was more than quadruple than the P394 million that the state rice agency got in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Treasury data showed that state subsidy to other government corporations declined by 33 percent to P2.127 billion from P3.178 billion a year ago.

Among the other government-owned and -controlled corporations, the Philippine Postal Corp. (PPC) got the highest subsidy in November at P500 million. Its subsidy was higher by eleven fold than the P43 million that it received in November of last year.

Following PPC were the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) and the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice). The two corporations are attached agencies of the Department of Agriculture (DA), which was previously helmed by President Marcos Jr.

PFDA received P274 million in subsidy while PhilRice got P244 million, based on Treasury data.

Despite the increase in November subsidy, the total subsidy extended by the state to its corporations from January to November fell by 9 percent to P153.05 billion from P168.34 billion recorded during the 11-month period last year.

The drop in the 11-month period subsidy by the national government was caused by lower subsidies given to other government corporations, which dropped by 18 percent year-on-year, based on Treasury data.

Treasury data showed that the total subsidy given to other government corporations from January to November fell by nearly P18 billion to P81.398 billion from P99.334 billion in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Treasury data showed that subsidies extended to major non-financial government corporations rose by 4 percent on an annual basis to P71.166 billion from P68.692 billion in January to November of 2022.