Marcos’ flagship housing underway–Palace aide

DAVAO CITY—The flagship housing program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is underway in the Davao Region despite the delays, a Presidential aide here has said.

Secretary Leo Abellera Magno, the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao, said he was bullish that the Marcos’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pamilyang Pilipino (4PH), in Davao Region would be implemented soon.

He said proposals were currently being reviewed as the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has also identified three areas owned by the City of Davao.

He said he recently met with DHSUD and disclosed that it was finalizing the proposals and design “so they can coordinate it with the City Government of Davao.”

“The developers will look into the site and they would submit the proposal to Mayor Sebastian Duterte. It is the LGU that will decide if the design is correct and if it can be presented to Dabawenyos,” Magno said.

“We are really hoping that proposals and designs will be completed by the different developers this year or at least in early January,” Magno said as he hoped that “the much anticipated housing program will be implemented next year.”

The identified 4PH housing sites in Davao City were in the areas of Lasang, Talomo, and Langub. He said the DHSUD also suggested to have several other areas in downtown Davao City.

Magno said the Office of the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao was assigned to coordinate the 4PH program in the region. President Marcos Jr. adopted the 4PH as his flagship program on housing to address the 6-million housing backlog in the country.

Magno’s office announced in February this year that the program has a target of constructing one million houses per year for indigent families in the eastern part of Mindanao.

Magno said Davao City has an identified backlog of 180,000 units which 4PH would seek to address.

“What we are praying, my office and the DHSUD, is that the project will start so that the people will see that the government is serious about implementing the housing project,” he said.

He added that if the people see the construction of the housing projects, they would be convinced to avail themselves of the housing units.