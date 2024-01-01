Editorial Cartoon January 01-02, 2024

Editorial cartoon OpinionEditorial Cartoon January 01-02, 2024BusinessMirror EditorialJanuary 1, 20240 minute read Image credits: Jimbo Albano 0 0 0 0 Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 0 Share 0 Related TopicsEditorial cartoonFeaturedJimbo Albano Previous Article Editorial Opinion You can avoid the pitfalls of New Year’s resolutions BusinessMirror EditorialJanuary 1, 2024 Know more Know more Know more 3 min Column Economy Welcome 2024–let’s make it a great year! Henry J. SchumacherJanuary 1, 2024 Know more 3 min Banking & Finance Column Paying your future self first Janice SabitsanaJanuary 1, 2024 Know more 3 min Banking & Finance Column Internal Audit: Key thematic areas to consider in 2024 KPMG PerspectivesJanuary 1, 2024 Know more 4 min Column Marketing We made it through 2023! Abigail L. Ho-TorresJanuary 1, 2024 Know more 3 min Editorial Opinion You can avoid the pitfalls of New Year’s resolutions BusinessMirror EditorialJanuary 1, 2024 Know more 4 min Opinion Putin forced to relocate ships in Crimea after Ukraine strikes Bloomberg NewsJanuary 1, 2024 Know more 6 min Opinion Everything Wall Street got wrong in 2023 Alexandra Semenova, Sagarika Jaisinghani, Liz Capo McCormick & Selcuk Gokoluk | BloombergJanuary 1, 2024 Know more 3 min Opinion US tries to persuade shippers to sail Red Sea despite Houthi attacks Courtney McBride & Daniel Flatley | BloombergJanuary 1, 2024 Know more 3 min Opinion L’Oreal heir Francoise Bettencourt Meyers becomes first woman with $100 billion fortune Tara Patel | BloombergJanuary 1, 2024 Know more 3 min Opinion Economic diplomacy: A proposed strategic framework for Philippines-China relations Henry GoDecember 30, 2023 Know more 6 min Column Our Time Lolo Rufo at 101, and counting Nick TayagDecember 30, 2023 Know more 7 min Column Digital Life Dashing through the roads with 70mai Omni and other post-holiday finds Ed UyDecember 30, 2023 Know more 3 min Column Digital Life Kroma CEO sees more grow thin digital content consumption Dinna Chan VasquezDecember 30, 2023 Know more 2 min Banking & Finance Column Feed your focus Octavio PeraltaDecember 29, 2023 Know more 0 min Editorial cartoon Opinion Editorial Cartoon December 29, 2023 BusinessMirror EditorialDecember 29, 2023 Know more 3 min Editorial Opinion How govt can empower tomorrow’s workforce BusinessMirror EditorialDecember 29, 2023 Know more 3 min Column Opinion Focusing on education under the 2024 GAA Sonny M. AngaraDecember 29, 2023 Know more 4 min Column Opinion A healthy nutrition system Dr. Alvin P. AngDecember 29, 2023 Know more 4 min Column Opinion Where does the New Year come from? Tito Genova ValienteDecember 29, 2023 Know more 4 min Column Motoring COVID made us stronger–AVT Al S. MendozaDecember 29, 2023