EDC named ‘steward leader’

THE Energy Development Corp. (EDC) announced it achieved international recognition for its “greening legacy” program.

According to the geothermal energy producer, it has been named among the Steward Leadership 25 (SL25) by several organizations, including the The Straits Times of Singapore. The list cites projects that “have significantly influenced stakeholders, society, future generations and the environment” across 14 countries in the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East.

EDC’s 15-year-old program called “binhi” (seed) aims to restore and safeguard forests within the firm’s geothermal project sites. According to the subsidiary of First Gen Corp., the program “focuses on propagating endangered and threatened Philippine native tree species, contributing to resilient ecosystems and communities.”

EDC Corporate Relations and Communications Head Allan V. Barcena was quoted in a statement as saying the firm shares the “honor” with its over-200 partners across the country.

“It is our tribute to the forests that we have been nurturing as part of our solution to climate change,” Barcena added.

The firm explained the program operates strategically across geothermal sites, covering 10,140 hectares of reforested areas and establishing 200 tree parks and arboreta. The program’s success lies in its multi-sectoral approach, fostering partnerships with forest communities, non-profit organizations, local government units, and private enterprises, according to the company.

Since its inception in December 2008, the program has revived 145 priority Philippine native and threatened tree species, making it the largest private sector-led forest restoration initiative in the Philippines, the firm added.

Barcena said they partnered with a “Global Tree Assessment (GTA)” program of the Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI).

As the sole Philippine partner in GTA, “Binhi” has contributed to the assessment of 1,470 Philippine endemic and near-endemic tree species, underscoring EDC’s dedication to global conservation efforts, according to the company.

The program has made an impact on carbon absorption and energy security, Barcena said.

In 2021, forests included in the program absorbed over 1.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, making EDC “the only Philippine company to achieve carbon negativity,” the firm said. Barcena added that this contribution aligns with EDC’s overarching mission of producing clean power, avoiding the use of coal or fossil fuels, and producing over 9,000 gigawatt-hours of renewable energy.

He said they see the program becoming a “testament to steward leadership,” emphasizing the company’s responsible use of natural resources.

Barcena said the firm plans to expand the program’s influence, creating a “decarbonized and green future not only for the Philippines but for the entire region and the world.”