Easier now for firms to meet requirements

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it is making it easier for corporations to comply with their reportorial requirements by integrating certain reportorial requirements with the registration process and providing for the automatic enrollment of newly-registered corporations in the agency’s online submission portal.

The agency issued SEC Memorandum Circular (MC) 23 (Series of 2023), providing for the integration of newly-registered corporations’ compliance with MC 28 and MC 1. The latter points to the SEC’s “Electronic Simplified Processing of Application for Registration of Company,” or “eSPARC,” and the regulator’s “Electronic Filing and Submission Tool,” or “eFAST.”

MC 28 requires every corporation, association, partnership and person under the SEC’s jurisdiction and supervision to create and designate an official email address and cellphone number.

MC 1, meanwhile, provides the “Guidelines in Preventing the Misuse of Corporations for Illicit Activities through Measures Designed to Promote Transparency of Beneficial Ownership.” It requires incorporators to disclose with the SEC the person/s on whose behalf the registration of the corporation was applied for.

Nominee incorporators or applications for registration, as well as the nominee directors or trustees and nominee shareholders of the corporation, must likewise disclose to the Commission their respective nominators or principals.

The submission of such information forms part of the agency’s efforts to guard against the misuse of the corporate vehicle against money laundering and terrorist financing activities by having access to adequate, accurate, and timely information on beneficial ownership and control of corporations.

“Corporations’ reportorial and other regulatory requirements provide vital information and insights to policymakers, regulators, law enforcers, businesses, investors and other stakeholders,” SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said.

“In this light, we are making it easier for corporations to comply with these requirements, as well as for stakeholders to access and use them to inform their decisions and actions,” Aquino added.

Starting December 18, new corporations will no longer have to submit separate reports for their official and alternate email addresses and mobile phone numbers required under MC 28, as well as information on their beneficial owners pursuant to MC 1. They shall be required to provide such information during the registration process either through eSPARC or through its subsystem: the “One-Day Submission and E-registration of Companies,” or “OneSEC.”

Previously, new corporations were mandated to comply with MC 28 by submitting the applicable form through the online MC 28 Submission Portal within 30 days upon receipt of their certificate of registration, license or authority. They also had to comply with MC 1 separately within 30 days upon receipt of their incorporation papers.

Those with pending applications prior to the effectivity of MC 23 may opt to revert their pending applications and resubmit them with their MC 28 and MC 1 compliance.

In addition, new corporations shall now be automatically enrolled in eFAST, the agency’s online system for submission of reportorial requirements.

New corporations shall be given temporary login credentials for their eFAST company accounts through the email addresses they have provided during the registration process.