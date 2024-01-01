DMW has its hands full as recovery spurs OFW hiring

THE global economic recovery, institutional changes, and new bilateral agreements have led over 2 million Filipinos to seek employment opportunities abroad in 2023, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The agency noted the trend is expected to persist next year as more countries open their doors to migrant employees, including those from the Philippines.

Citing their initial data, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac reported the number of overseas employment certificates (OEC) they issued reached a staggering 2.53 million in the year just past—24.83 percent higher compared to just over 2 million in 2022.

The bulk or 992,244 of such OECs were given to exempted balik-manggagawa or returning OFWs, followed by seafarers with 608,003 and newly hired land-based OFWs with 491,479.

Cacdac attributed the trend to the post-pandemic global recovery, particularly of the maritime industry.

“So the first two years of the post-pandemic stage was the reopening of the economies, job markets and of course global trade. And that is where the seafarers come in…cruise ships were able to sail again. So that is attributable to the increase of the sea-based sector,” he said during the DMW yearender press conference on Friday.

“This is the first time we issued 608,000 [OECs] for the sea-based sector,” he added.

An OEC serves as an exit clearance of an OFW before he or she can work abroad.

Cacdac said they hope to determine how many of these OEC holders have already worked abroad once they reconcile their data with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) by the first quarter of 2024.

In October, DMW reported it was already able to deploy 1.29 million OFWs during the first half of the year.

Market potential

DMW is optimistic the demand for OFWs will remain high next year as the country explores new markets and maintains its ties with its traditional partners.

DMW Undersecretary Patrica M. Caunan said they currently have 38 pending agreements and memorandum of understanding (MOU) with 25 countries.

Of these, 18 are from Europe and the Americas; 16 from the Middle East and Africa; and 4 from Asia and the Pacific.

Caunan said the accords will not only improve the working conditions of OFWs, but may also open up employment opportunities such as those signed with Austria this year.

Other new potential markets for OFWs, she said, are Croatia, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Meanwhile, countries that have been popular destinations for OFWs such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), are expected to ramp up their hiring. KSA, she said, will be hiring more foreigners for its 2030 Vision projects.

Cacdac will fly to KSA in January to talk about a possible special hiring program as well as get updates on the settlement of the claims of more than 10,000 workers who were displaced in 2015 and 2016 by Saudi construction firms.

DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) are also currently trying to finalize their talks with Kuwait to allow the resumption of the deployment of OFWs in Middle East countries.

Like KSA, Kuwait is also one of the top 10 destination countries for OFWs.

Challenging year

DMW managed to process the record-breaking number of OECs this year despite numerous challenges it faced by newly constituted agencies this year, including the passing of DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople, the tireless advocate and writer who led the fledgling department in its transition.

Cacdac attributed the record to the reforms pushed by Ople, including the fast-tracking of the implementation of the DMW Mobile App, which was piloted in 10 countries earlier this year. The app aims to make the verification of OFW contracts more convenient.

The second phase of the rollout of the app, which would have expanded its features and users, was scheduled before the end of the year, but it was deferred to a later date due to glitches and technical issues.

“What we are preparing for is the volume [of users] and the capacity. The pilot run does not include the bigger majority of those [OFWs] who will not change employers,” Cacdac said.

Other “legacies” of Ople during her brief administration of DMW was the 2023 Department of Migrant Workers Rules and Regulations Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Landbased OFWs.

DMW is currently awaiting the passage of the Magna Carta for Seafarers Act before it comes out with the new regulations for recruitment of Filipino seafarers.

Continuing legacy

Cacdac and Caunan said they were determined to continue the reforms and priority projects started by Ople next year.

“We confronted and hurdled the many challenges we faced on a sober note with the passing of our dear secretary and we are fully determined to carry on with her legacy as we have already started in 2023,” Cacdac said.

For 2024, DMW wants to push for rights-based approach to Migration Policy and Governance; enhancement of the OFW pass; promotion of fair labor mobility markets; full cycle reintegration; signing additional bilateral labor agreements; as well as establishing Migrant Workers Offices and DMW Regional Offices through more efficient spending of its budget.

As of November 30, DMW has registered a 84-percent utilization of its P3.84-billion budget for 2023.

It was also able to use P529 million of its P1.2-billion Aksyon Fund to provide legal aid to 2,727 OFWs; welfare and humanitarian assistance to 24,458 OFWs and the repatriation of remains of 910 OFWs.

The agency is also eyeing to intensify its campaign against illegal recruiters and digital scammers, who victimize OFWs.

DMW conducted 105 surveillance operations and issued six closure orders related to its drive against illegal recruiters and human traffickers.

It also facilitated the removal of 7,442 illegal recruitment posts on Facebook and secured 12 illegal recruitment case convictions this year.