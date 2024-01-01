Costs of carbon taxation outweigh benefits–study

THE Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD) said the costs of implementing carbon taxation in the Philippines far outweigh its potential benefits, saying the country’s economy is “wholly incapable” of efficiently and painlessly transitioning to a low-carbon trajectory.

In a policy brief, the CPBRD said the Philippine economy faces a “critical challenge” in transitioning to a low-carbon trajectory due to its heavy reliance on fossil fuels.

The CPBRD said the significant contributor to these challenges is the country’s entrenched dependence on fossil fuel power, which forms the backbone of its energy grid, and this reliance presents a formidable barrier to a swift transition to alternative, more sustainable energy sources.

“As it stands, the Philippine economy is wholly incapable of efficiently and painlessly transitioning to a low-carbon trajectory. The fundamental issue is that it is heavily reliant on fossil fuels,” read the brief titled “Smoke and Mirrors: The Hidden Costs of Carbon Taxation.”

Earlier, the Department of Finance (DOF) said it is conducting a study, in partnership with the World Bank, on the feasibility of complementary implementation of a carbon tax and an emissions trading system. The carbon tax will put a price on greenhouse gas emissions, while an emissions trading system will fix the quantity of greenhouse gas emissions.

Complicating matters

CITING data from the Department of Energy (DOE) in 2022, the CPBRD said a staggering 59.6 percent of the Philippines’s electricity requirement is met by coal power, while natural gas contributes another substantial portion, accounting for 16.0 percent of the energy mix, and oil-based power resources contribute an additional 2.3 percent.

Collectively, it said fossil fuels dominate the energy landscape, satisfying nearly 80 percent of the country’s energy needs.

This evaluation of carbon taxation within the Philippine setting finds that its costs vastly outweigh its benefits, the brief read.

“This argument is primarily founded on: the recognition of rigid constraints to the capacity of the Philippine economy to substitute low-carbon energy sources for fossil fuel power; significant welfare and efficiency losses from reduced energy consumption; heightened risks of regulatory failure; and, the size of the Philippine contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions,” the authors wrote.

The CBPRD also said the nation’s geographic isolation further complicates matters by limiting cost-effective options for importing electricity.

“It is also worthwhile to emphasize that the Philippine grid is isolated,” said the authors of the policy brief. “It cannot import electricity from its neighbors to fill in the expected shortfall from a significant reduction in fossil fuel energy production.”

The brief was prepared by Tax Policy Research Service Director David Joseph Emmanuel Barua Yap II, with the technical assistance of Marielle R. Belleza, Jubels C. Santos and Edrei Y. Udaundo.

Paucity of alternatives

THAT condition was contrasted with Western European countries such as Germany, “which can readily import electricity to fill gaps in their energy supply as they attempt to wean themselves off of fossil fuels.”

“This, in turn, severely constrains the expected supply-side response to a tax on carbon-emitting activities. The isolation of the Philippine grid thus further constrains any supply-side response to carbon taxation,” added the authors.

Despite significant investments in renewable energy sources, the House think tank said solar and wind account for a small fraction of the total electricity supply, raising questions about the efficiency of past subsidies.

It also said that the challenge inherent in transitioning to renewables can be easily described as daunting.

“Despite billions of subsidies and years of support, renewables such as wind and solar only provide 2.5 percent of the electricity requirement of the Philippines—roughly equivalent to the contribution of oil-based power resources,” it said.

“It is also worth emphasizing that wind and solar resources are intermittent power sources and therefore wholly incapable of providing the base-load requirement of the Philippine grid. To put it bluntly, these are not on-demand energy sources. This heavy reliance on fossil fuel energy and the paucity of viable alternatives effectively prevent the Philippine grid from cost-efficiently transitioning towards a low-carbon economy and offsetting the short-term to long-term costs of a carbon tax,” added the authors.

Energy poverty

THE CPBRD, meanwhile, said evidence suggests that the Philippines still grapples with energy poverty, making reductions in energy consumption a risky proposition. It said diminishing energy usage may lead to significant welfare losses and impede economic development, particularly as increased energy consumption is essential for the modernization of key sectors like agriculture and manufacturing.

In comparison to developed and newly industrialized nations, the think tank said the Philippines contributes a relatively small amount to global greenhouse gas emissions.

In Asean, it said Philippine carbon dioxide emissions are miniscule compared to the emission levels of Malaysia and Indonesia. Indonesia has a population that is over twice the size of the Philippine population.

“It is also important to emphasize that the Philippines does not produce a tremendous amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Compared to developed countries and newly industrialized countries, the Philippine economy generates a relatively miniscule amount of carbon emissions. As such, the net effect of reductions in Philippine carbon emissions can be effectively negated by the self-interested actions of a reasonably large industrialized economy,” it added.

“The adoption of carbon taxes, without a comprehensive global cooperation framework, places the burden on Filipinos to mitigate the consequences of emissions from more industrialized countries. This raises questions about the fairness and equity of such policies,” it added.

‘Strongly against’

CONSIDERING the binding constraints on the Philippine economy, the CBPRD said the evidence presented strongly advises against the adoption and institutionalization of a carbon tax at this juncture.

Also, it said policymakers are urged to weigh the costs and benefits carefully, ensuring that the pursuit of environmental goals does not inadvertently jeopardize the economic well-being of the nation.

“Policymakers are thus enjoined to ask the question: should Filipinos subsidize the past and present carbon emissions of richer, more developed, industrialized nations? The balance of evidence, at this point in time, is decidedly against the adoption and institutionalization of a carbon tax,” it added.

Carbon tax

WITHIN the Philippine context, the CPBRD said a carbon tax has to be reconciled with the prevailing excise tax, value-added tax (VAT), import duty, and franchise tax regimes.

“The imposition of a carbon tax would thus necessitate a comprehensive restructuring of multiple interrelated tax systems,” it said.

More specifically, it added that this would require changes to tax laws, regulations, and administrative procedures to ensure consistency and eliminate redundancies.

“Such restructuring would be time-consuming, resource-intensive, and met with resistance from various stakeholders. The introduction of a carbon tax within this framework would also raise legal and regulatory complications. Identifying which activities or industries are subject to carbon taxation, determining appropriate tax rates, and addressing potential double taxation issues pose complex legal tasks that may prove difficult, if not impossible, to reconcile with long-term economic objectives,” it added.

Currently, carbon-emitting activities in the Philippines, particularly in the transportation and electricity sectors, are subject to taxes.

Excise taxes are applied to various fossil fuels, including coal, manufactured oils, and petroleum-based fuels.

The most recent adjustment to tax rates occurred in 2018 under the Train Law, where taxes on gasoline doubled from P4.35 to P10 per liter. Previously exempt products such as LPG, kerosene, and diesel saw tax rate adjustments from P3.00 to P6.00 per liter/kilogram. Notably, the excise tax on coal experienced a significant surge from P10 to P150 per metric ton.

Additionally, these products are subject to an extra 12 percent VAT. According to calculations by the OECD, the existing tax regime already encompasses 52.4 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions in the Philippines as of 2021.