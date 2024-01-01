Amendments to IP Code seen to boost PHL services exports

Proposed amendments to the Intellectual Property (IP) Code, once greenlighted, will help boost the Philippines’s services exports and investments as it will provide more “protection” for Filipino creators, according to the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL).

“We will be modernizing the IP Code and we will be providing more protection for our inventors and creators,” IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba told reporters on the sidelines of a recent briefing, adding that the amendments would help increase the country’s services exports.

Barba said the agency wants to modernize the law because it was signed in June 1997 or 26 years ago and took effect in January 1998.

The IPOPHL chief underscored that the law needs to be amended because there was no Internet at the time it was signed, so the penalties, among others, must be increased.

“So the major [amendments] would be the increase in penalties because it is too low, especially the life-threatening offenses like fake medicines,” he said, partly in Filipino.

On the proposed penalties, Barba said offhand they doubled the old one, “so we made it…maybe P1 million penalty, and then the imprisonment is double just to be fair, right, especially if it involves life-threatening IP violations like in fake medicines, fake lotion, fake makeup, fake cosmetics.”

According to Barba, the proposed amendments have been approved by the Lower House’s Committee on Trade and Investments. “There were several bills filed and now they are being consolidated into one.”

The bill was approved during a hearing at the House of Representatives three months ago. Upon approval by the said committee, Barba said it shall go up to the plenary.

“In the Senate, unfortunately, there are no takers yet among the staff of some senators we talked to, especially Senator Mark [Villar], who is chairman of trade and investments.” They were told the bill cannot be rushed because the amendments are “so thick,” something he attributed to the fact that the House made a thorough “overhaul.”

Despite this, the IPOPHL chief said the agency is still optimistic that the Senate can fast-track the amendments in 2024.

Barba said the proposed amendments can help increase the country’s services exports and attract more investments in terms of intensified enforcement.

“In terms of enforcement so aside from increasing the penalties, the fines, imprisonment, ininstitutionalize na namin doon sa proposed IP code amendments ‘yung [National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights] NCIPR,” he said.