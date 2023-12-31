Saving sharks and rays

The award-winning short film about sharks, “Older Than Trees,” was launched recently. It is a story of hope for the future of sharks and rays.

The Save Our Seas Foundation (SOSF) led the launching on December 19 of the video-documentary by shark scientist Dr. James Lea.

Whitetip reef shark.

A field biologist, Lea has been studying sharks and rays since he joined the SOFSF in 2013, and as part of his advocacy to save these fascinating deep-sea creatures.

Award-winning film

The film has been playing in festivals around the globe, acquiring numerous award nominations and was proclaimed “Best Documentary Short Film” at the Braga Science Film Festival. It is available to stream since December 18 on YouTube and Vimeo.

It showcases the beauty of sharks and rays and their natural habitat in the Red Sea, where Lea interacted with them and learned their personalities.

Using both new and never-before-seen archival footage, the film highlights Lea’s expedition around the world that showcases the critical role science plays in safeguarding vulnerable species like sharks and rays.

SOSF, a philanthropic organization

Founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2003, the SOSF is a philanthropic organization, whose ultimate goal is to create a legacy of securing the health and sustainability of the oceans and the communities that depend on them for future generations.

It also supports research, conservation and education projects worldwide that focus on endangered sharks, rays and skates.

Three permanent SOSF research and education centers reinforce its actions in Seychelles, South Africa and the United States.

Ocean is important food source

‘We rely on our oceans for food, livelihoods, climate regulation, and our well-being. Sharks play many crucial roles in the stability of ocean systems,” Lea said.

“Increasingly, we risk losing this stability through intense overfishing; global shark populations have declined by more than 70 percent. Sharks really, really need our help,” he added in a statement announcing the release of the film.

“This is where the science comes in. Filling knowledge gaps about sharks and their behavior helps us to target conservation efforts, making sure they are as effective as possible,” he said.

Lea said that before he was unaware of the plight of sharks and rays; that they need saving or help due to numerous threats.

“Older Than Trees” is a compelling reminder of the value of impact-driven science in the urgent mission to protect and restore populations of threatened animals like sharks, Lea pointed out.

Sharks and rays territory

The Philippines, as well as its neighboring countries in Southeast Asia, are known to host a variety of sharks and rays species.

Asean Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) Executive Director Theresa Mundita S. Lim said that the seas of Southeast Asia is a home range to a number of species of sharks and rays.

“It is estimated that around 300 species of sharks and rays are found in our region’s oceans. Among these are great whites, thresher sharks, tiger sharks and whale sharks,” Lim told the BusinessMirror via Messenger on December 27.

Ecosystem indicator

Being apex predators, sharks are important ecosystem indicators.

“These cartilaginous fish move across our boundaries to breed, grow and feed. Their presence indicates that certain marine ecosystems in the Asean are kept healthy,” she said.

“Indeed, they ensure that there is no overpopulation of marine organisms that can upset ecosystem balance and affect fisheries,” she added..

According to Lim—a licensed veterinarian who started her career helping protect and conserve marine turtles—sharks, as well as rays—are also charismatic species that can boost scuba diving and adventure tourism.

“Poaching, shark finning, overfishing and marine pollution are common concerns that contribute to the decline in shark populations within Asean. Thus, protecting and conserving them requires transboundary cooperation among the Asean member states,” she explained.

Shark fisheries in the Philippines

Gloria Estenzo-Ramos, vice president of Oceana Philippines, said shark fisheries in the Philippines, similar to many countries, are “largely unmonitored, unmanaged and unregulated resources.”

This is why the group, which advocates the protection and conservation of the ocean, is pushing for the National Plan of Action for the Conservation and Management of Sharks in the Philippines.

According to Oceana, citing a position paper, that it supports the protection and conservation of sharks and rays in the Philippines.

It said that sharks are generally treated as by-catch and not given the importance of a commercially valuable fish, such as tuna, and there is no management plan for it.

“The bill to conserve and protect sharks and rays is still pending in Congress. But it should not be a barrier to protecting them as there are many national laws and regulations to protect our fisheries, including sharks, and our biodiversity,” Estenzo-Ramos told the BusinessMirror via e-mail on December 26.

Threats

According to Estenzo-Ramos, the threats sharks and rays face are similar to the pressures our fisheries, in general, are subjected to, such as overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution and weak enforcement of our laws.

“There is still a pervasive lack of appreciation of the benefits of having sharks alive, rather than dead, she said.

Keystone species

These gravely misunderstood species maintain the stability of the marine food chain: They control their prey’s population by eliminating the weak and sick animals which ensure species diversity.

Sharks also play an important role in coral reef protection, where they help facilitate the raising of awareness and financial support for conservation.

Along with rays, sharks also help in nutrient cycling, when they feed in deeper parts of the oceans and defecate as they return to the surface. In the process, they bring back crucial nutrients of marine creatures such as plankton.

Tourist attraction

Sharks and rays are also important tourist attractions.

According to Oceana, research shows that many tourists are attracted to large-bodied fishes, such as sharks and rays.

Shark-diving tourism is a growing industry that provides opportunities for local coastal communities.

However, Oceana said that due consideration should be given to their welfare as well as in interactions with humans.

Habitat engineers

At the same time, rays, which are feared for their mere looks, act as “habitat engineers” because of their unique way of feeding.

They excavate the sand in search for food which then creates microhabitats for many invertebrates.

Sharks also serve as crowd-controllers, preventing overgrazing of marine creatures in the seagrass meadows.

Protect their habitats

Oceana Philippines believes that protecting sharks and rays starts with protecting their habitat.

As such, coastal local governments units (LGUs) which are given primary jurisdiction over the 15-kilometer coastal zone that are reserved for artisanal fisherfolk.

However, coastal LGUs need capacity building and technical assistance from national agencies, like the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, the academe, and nongovernment groups in the conservation, protection and management of sharks.

Likewise, Oceana believes that the establishment of the Fisheries Management Areas system is pivotal because each of the 12 FMA Management Body with their respective scientistic advisory groups can provide the platform to discuss issues related to the management and conservation of sharks.

According to Estenzo-Ramos, there are several reasons why reef sharks are doing very well.

This means that an area is incredibly well managed and laws are enforced, an attribute to the staff of the Tubbataha Management Office and the Rangers of Tubbataha Reefs.

According to Estenzo-Ramos, the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park has been protected since the 1980s, enabling multiple generations of sharks to mature and reproduce without fishing pressure, as reef sharks become sexually mature around 10 years of age.

Finally, the size of the park (1000 square km) and its isolation from human-populated areas has allowed the marine habitat to thrive in a natural state.

“There are lessons to be learned from the success of Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park that can be applied to the development of future marine protected areas,” she said.

Image credits: Danny Ocampo





