‘Pray for Holy Land and Ukraine’

Speaking at the end of his General Audience on Wednesday, just a few days before the New Year, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for peace in the Holy Land and Ukraine.

“Please, do not forget to pray for those suffering the terrible consequences of violence and war,” the pope said.

“Let us pray especially for martyred Ukraine and for the populations of Palestine and Israel. War is an evil. Let us pray for an end to war.”

Gaza ceasefire

Pope Francis has been calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza since October 29.

In his traditional Urbi et Orbi (for the city and for the world) message on Christmas Day, the pope pleaded for “an end to the military operations with their appalling harvest of innocent civilian victims” and called for “an opening to the provision of humanitarian aid” in Gaza.

He also said that his “heart grieves for the victims of the abominable attack of [October 7],” and he repeated his “urgent appeal for the liberation of those still being held hostage.”

Pope Francis expressed his hope that sincere dialogue with strong political will and international support might lead to a resolution of the “Palestinian question.”

Peace in Ukraine

In his Urbi et Orbi address, Pope Francis also prayed for an end to the war in Ukraine.

“Contemplating the Baby Jesus,” the pope said, “I implore peace for Ukraine.”

“Let us renew our spiritual and human closeness to its embattled people,” he urged, “so that through the support of each of us, they may feel the concrete reality of God’s love.”

‘End to religious persecution’

Meanwhile, after his recitation of the Angelus prayer last on December 26 for the Feast of St. Stephen, the first ever Christian martyr, the pope addressed a sizeable crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

He said that on the Feast of St. Stephen he is “close to the Christian communities that suffer discrimination.”

“I urge them,” Pope Francis said, “to persevere in charity toward all, striving peacefully for justice and religious freedom.”

The pope added that he also entrusted to St. Stephen “the invocation of peace by war-torn peoples.”

“The media show us what war produces,” he said. “We witnessed Syria; now we see Gaza. We think of martyred Ukraine. A desert of death.”

“People desire peace,” he pointed out. “Let us pray for peace. Let us strive for peace.”

Wonder and worship

Pope Francis went on to invite the faithful to visit the Nativity Scene set up in St. Peter’s Square.

“As you look at the statues,” he said, “you will see in their faces and attitudes a common trait: wonder. You will see a wonder that becomes worship.”

“Hold on to this,” the pope said: “Wonder that becomes worship.”

Christmas messages

Pope Francis also took a moment to thank Christians around the world for the Christmas messages they had sent him.

“I take this opportunity to thank all those who have sent me messages of good wishes from Rome, and from so many parts of the world,” he said.

“Thank you, especially for your prayers! And keep praying for the pope! It’s needed!” he said.

