More SUCs upgrade capabilities, labs through RDLead program

“My ultimate goal is to make a research proposal that will attract funding institutions because the small proposals that I submitted in the past did not qualify,” Dr. Marife R. Hilapad, a professor of Capiz State University (CapSU) said partly in Filipino.

Hilapad is among the 800-plus researchers, scientists and engineers who have been empowered in the first four years of the Research and Development Leadership (RDLead) initiative of the National Research Council of the Philippines (NRCP) under the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)’s Science for Change Program (S4CP).

RDLead was a recipient of the 2022 United Nations Public Service Award.

Back in 2016, a large majority, or 80 percent, of the research and development (R&D) funding from the government was concentrated in Metro Manila and its adjacent regions.

The disparity for allocation was apparent, leaving the rest of the regions with only 20 percent to fund their R&D.

RDLead aims to response to this gap by enhancing the research capabilities of higher education institutions (HEIs), R&D institutes and national government agencies by providing them with adept research champions dubbed as RD Leaders.

Before RDLead was introduced to CapSU, Hilapad doubted her ability to secure external research funding. However, despite her reservations, she clung to the hope that she would eventually achieve her lifelong goal.

“It became a challenge to me. Maybe the person who would help me is not available yet, or I still do not have the capacity to do it. I want to fulfill my ultimate dream to have an externally funded research,” Hilapad explained.

Fortuitously, Dr. Ricardo P. Babaran, an NRCP associate member with expertise in aquatic biology and a professor of fisheries at the University of the Philippines Visayas, became CapSU’s RD Leader.

Given the financial constraints faced by CapSU—with a budget of only P3.78 million in 2018 for research programs, including Personal Services, Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses, and no capital outlay as stated in the 2017 Official Gazette—external funding through well-crafted research proposals became imperative.

Addressing CapSU’s need for capacity-building and inadequate facilities and equipment, Babaran guided the university in crafting an infrastructure plan.

Under RDLead, Babaran conducted comprehensive training at CapSU on fish taxonomy, fish biology, otoliths and in applications in fisheries management, sample techniques for fisheries research, as well as in research proposal development, scientific writing, review and publication.

“Through critiquing our work, she [Babaran] saw whatever needed improvement, from which I learned that I still do not know in many aspects,” Hilapad shared her experience being mentored by Babaran.

RD Leader Babaran, through an institutional research readiness assessment, collaborated with mentees, including Hilapad, to develop a comprehensive proposal.

With focus on long-term sustainability, RDLead helped in charting the R&D roadmap of host institutions.

Babaran assisted CapSU in addressing its facility and equipment issues through strategic planning.

The program provides an opportunity for research leaders to advise aspiring researchers of state universities and colleges (SUCS) to actively take leading roles in local area development.

Babaran also mentored faculty members and researchers in accomplishing intellectual property applications and manuscripts.

“My stint as the RD Leader, hosted by [CapSU], gave me this opportunity to mention about the critical role of its faculty members, who are also tasked to conduct research, to carry the banner for the university to be a reliable partner for progressive development in the province,” Babaran said.

Hilapad shared one of Babaran’s remarkable pieces of advice: “Strike while the iron is hot.”

She explained that once one gains the momentum in writing research, the person should continue to maintain focus.

In a similar situation was Tawi-Tawi Regional Agricultural College (TRAC), whose Dr. Satra A. Sabaani expressed her reservations about their research competitiveness.

“Our research is for college level. We have institutional research and that by students who we give guidance. It’s not that we have no idea in research, but our level is limited,” Sabaani explained partly in Filipino.

Sabaani was thankful for RDLead for bringing to TRAC Dr. Eureka Teresa Ocampo, who helped them look for a funding agency and guided them in the entire process in their research journey.

Ocampo, a regular member of NRCP Agriculture and Forestry Division, was recently conferred University of the Philippines Scientist 2 and a Professor 1 in UP Los Baños.

“I was happy to help the faculty members realize their potential as researchers and the research problems that are unique to the province,” Ocampo said.

During her RDLead mentorship, they were able to develop TRAC’s R&D roadmap. In the process, two research proposals were produced, and two memorandum of agreements were forged.

It should be noted that in 2018, TRAC did not have funding for research programs and projects as could be gleaned from the 2017 Official Gazette.

Moreover, Ocampo conducted a series of training on research-proposal writing, ethics in research, and writing for academic journals or research publications.

Sabaani cited that Ocampo as an RD Leader was very encouraging and cheerful, who always reminded her that momentary slips do not mean failure. She pursued creating a research proposal while carrying Ocampo’s message to keep on going.

“I am thankful to RDLead because if it did not send Sir Ric [Babaran] to us, we would not have QualiSafe Lab. We would not have any equipment,” Hilapad expressed her gratitude to the project.

To date, RDLead has engaged 77 RD leaders to 74 host institutions composed of HEIs, R&D institutes (RDIs) and national government agencies.

Cumulatively, RDLead institutions have already secured more than P500 million worth of grants from various funding agencies in the country to support R&D, and contribute to solving regional and national issues.

RDLead is now on its second iteration under the project Enhanced Research and Development Leadership to Foster an Inclusive Research Ecosystem. It continues to engage RD Leaders with new host institutions nationwide.

