UST Singers’ founder serves as guest lecturer, jury member in Spain, Taiwan

UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS (UST) Singers founder and Conservatory of Music academic staff member Asst. Prof. Fidel Gener Calalang Jr. delivered lectures and participated as an international jury member in choral fests in Spain and Taiwan.

Most recently, Calalang facilitated a special lecture on “Banal: Philippine Sacred Choral Music in the Concert Repertoire,” which was part of a series hosted by the 2023 Taipei International Choir Festival and Competition in collaboration with the National Taipei University of Education in Taipei’s Da’an District. In attendance were local conductors, choristers, music students, and scholars.

He was also invited as guest speaker on “Conducting Experiences and Conducting the UST Singers” at the 5th Annual Conducting Workshop of the Unió Musical D’Alaquàs held at the Alaquàs Conservatory of Music in Valencia, Spain.

At the 32nd Certamen Habaneras y Polifonía Totana, Calalang served as jury member at the Auditorio Municipal Marcos Ortiz in Murcia, Spain. The national tilt, which specializes in the singing of the traditional song form habaneras, featured various choral groups from the different regions of Spain.

Calalang has led the UST Singers through its 36th International Goodwill Concert Tour “30th Encore: Harmony through Time” as part of the choir’s 30th year. Its latest international sojourn saw them traveling in Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and Taiwan. The tour lasted six weeks with 22 standing ovation concerts.